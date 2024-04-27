‘What’s the most ‘The Office’ thing that’s happened in your office?’ – 23 awkward episodes

Life r/AskUK

Over on r/AskUK, u/AutisticAnonymous wanted to know about the vibe in people’s workplaces.

What’s the most ‘The Office’ thing that’s happened in your office?

They added –

“My office manager came round recently and said “people are always asking me what I do, when they should be asking ‘what don’t I do’ because I do everything” The other thing was that we had a bat in the office.”

Some answers veered more towards The IT Crowd than The Office, but these fit the bill.

1.



2.



Two people got into an argument over the colour of a heading on a spreadsheet one day. This gradually escalated until 6 months later one made a formal grievance against the other which ended up with various other colleagues being called as ‘witnesses’. Spreadsheet-gate will now forever be departmental lore.

Reasonable-Fail-1921

3.

I watched a girl repeatedly send a fax. I said “you don’t have to keep doing it, you can input multiple contacts”. She replied “No, it’s one person. I’ve tried loads of times but the paper’s still here”.

melijoray

4.

We held a 2-minute silence for a welder that had died. A speech was made, tears were shed. Come Monday, he comes casually walking down the shop floor to his bay, everyone looked like they had seen a ghost! … It turns out the office girl who passed on the message misheard and it was actually his relative who died. We couldnt even laugh about it as the guy was still bereaved, you couldnt make this shit up!

HornyMidgetsAttack

5.

In an old job, we did a staff satisfaction survey. It was quite a small team, and there was a lot of unrest at the time. We then had a staff meeting where the person in charge read out a whole load of the comments, including one which called them specifically “a dick”. They also saved all the responses on the shared drive, un-anonymised …

lilchunk27

6.

Someone had a dump on the floor of the toilets. Not inside a cubicle; they left their turd right in the middle of the bathroom, outside the cubicles.

BaBeBaBeBooby

7.



8.



I used to work with a weird girl who tried to start an argument with me about cheesecake and got really annoyed in the process. I was later invited to her engagement do which had two magicians, some sort of karaoke involving the mums singing a Fiddler on the Roof medley and one of the dads dressing as Elvis.

SchmooveBaby

9.



Hah. One of our MDs doesn’t “do” job titles. Until about 5 seconds later, when he says “by the way, I’m Managing Partner, just so you know.”

ARedditUsername69

10.



The best one I ever saw, was a guy emailing his pub quiz team, but accidently sending to the whole 800 person office: “the good news is, Chris from the [main competitor] team died, so we stand a good chance of winning this week!”

El_Scott

11.

A guy went on a massive rant about the possibility of James Bond being recast with a woman in the role. He finished it off with…”if things carry on like this, men will have nothing left”.

ArrakisIsHere

12.