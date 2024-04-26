An American took aim at Greggs sausage rolls and this magnificent comeback was anything but flaky

Life Greggs

Is nothing sacred from the transatlantic culture war? We ask this after an American took aim at Greggs sausage rolls – Greggs sausage rolls – and got entirely the brutal comeback they deserved.

The exchange has just gone viral on Reddit where refleksy said: ‘Things are getting spicy…’

Oof.

‘Who was expecting a spicy gregs sausage roll, it’s like complaining Mac Donald’s is bland, it’d cost more otherwise

Smile-a-day ‘Gregg’s sausage rolls have quite a distinct white pepper flavour, anyway. They’re not spicy but if you can’t detect that, your tastebuds are faulty.’

Mrausername ‘McDonald’s cheeseburgers are not spicy. Therefore I demand to know why Americans don’t use spice.’

amanset ‘THeY SToLe AlL THe SpICes ANd dIDnT UsE THeM.’

peterbparker86 ‘I don’t actually believe he had one, they’re nice.’

needmorehardware

Just in case you were wondering …

‘Top is an American, Bottom is a German.’

refleksy

READ MORE

This most revealing video of Donald Trump’s hair went wildly viral – 17 funniest things people said about it

Source Reddit refleksy Image Greggs