A former Coronation Street actor announced ‘straight pride month’ and this was surely the only response you need

Poke Staff. Updated April 26th, 2024

Full disclosure – we hadn’t come across Matthew Marsden before but apparently he was in Coronation Street back in the day and had a fleeting pop career before finding his true vocation in America.

More recently he’s been in Reacher and has made headlines as an outspoken conservative anti-vaxxer. Which will very possibly come as no surprise when you read this.

And it prompted lots of popular and totally on-point responses, like this one.

And this one.

But most people – not everyone, naturally – but most people all said the same thing.

This.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

Which we’re still trying to work out is ironic or not.

Source @matthewdmarsden