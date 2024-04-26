A former Coronation Street actor announced ‘straight pride month’ and this was surely the only response you need

Weird World Pride showbiz

Full disclosure – we hadn’t come across Matthew Marsden before but apparently he was in Coronation Street back in the day and had a fleeting pop career before finding his true vocation in America.

More recently he’s been in Reacher and has made headlines as an outspoken conservative anti-vaxxer. Which will very possibly come as no surprise when you read this.

And it prompted lots of popular and totally on-point responses, like this one.

I’m not proud of being straight. It means that I am forced against my will to be attracted to men and you’re a prime example of how fucking embarrassing that is. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) April 25, 2024

And this one.

Happy to pose and get your top off in the gay magazines & perform at Pride events to promote your flop pop career though! ️‍️‍️‍ pic.twitter.com/U2XopgQ98r — B-List At Capital (@BListAtCapital) April 25, 2024

Firstly, what does that have to do with what I said? Secondly, I was on the cover of a LOT of magazines. What does that have to do with anything? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 25, 2024

Merely pointing out what a Grade-A hypocritical turncoat with no morals you are and how you’ll spout any old nonsense to try to obtain relevance. Supposedly ‘a LOT’ of magazine covers yet this is how you’ve ended up and reduced yourself to? Flop behaviour, Matthew! — B-List At Capital (@BListAtCapital) April 25, 2024

Tell me how my statement qualifies anything of what you said, and how a magazine from 25 years ago is relevant? Try to be logical and not emotional. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 25, 2024

Try my post for logic Matthew. Let’s keep it fact based. Where can straight people be killed for who they love? Legally discriminated against for their sexuality, imprisoned , denied services. Maybe you’ve lost sight of your privilege? — Marco Giovanni Paolo Armario (@MJPArmario) April 25, 2024

But most people – not everyone, naturally – but most people all said the same thing.

This.

Every month since time immemorial is Pride month for straight people. https://t.co/TknSQwxBVh — Miffy (@miffythegamer) April 25, 2024

Came out of the shadows? Since when have straight men ever been in the shadows? If you could tell me when straight men have ever been rejected, beaten, locked up, or put to death for simply being straight, you can have your pride. I’ll wait. https://t.co/CkkjZvBrx8 — Joe Oakley ️‍ (@JRLOakley) April 25, 2024

Straight pride exists from

January to December every year you absolute throbber Hope this helps xx https://t.co/jhybHxUe3R — Leo (@Leo_Iam_535) April 25, 2024

I can not with straight white men & their need to be oppressed No one is against you, no one is trying to erase you everyone else just wants equality but you mistake this for oppression because the world has been your oyster since the dawn of time https://t.co/zaQRLRxu2z — LucyP (@its_me_lucyp) April 25, 2024

Matthew is a month or two early for the annual “when is it straight pride?” outrage. https://t.co/gIyroDcHg4 — Chris ️‍ (@strutcakes) April 25, 2024

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

I'm not straight but I stand with you as an ally on Straight Month, all you straight people are stunning and brave ❤️ — P.L Bridgwood (@p_bridgwood) April 24, 2024

Which we’re still trying to work out is ironic or not.

