Irish TV news reported a ‘cosmic event’ on the beach but they should probably have dug a bit deeper

Misunderstanding of the week.

A sunny day on Portmarnock Beach, Dublin, and a man has indulged in that classic beach pastime of digging a big hole in the sand with a toy spade.

So far, so un-newsworthy. But, thanks to a ‘local astronomy enthusiast’ who later spotted the hole, it was picked up by an Irish news channel for reasons which will become clear when you watch this hilarious clip shared by George over on Twitter.

A bloke in Ireland dug a hole on the beach with a kids spade and the news are reporting on it as a ‘cosmic event’ pic.twitter.com/OI95Jm5U5u — george (@StokeyyG2) September 14, 2023

Fabulous stuff!

Here’s the original post on Twitter.

lads I’m in bits. Virgin Media news is after reporting on a hole on portmarnnock beach that ‘Could be the aftermath of a cosmic event’. Some fellas literally dug it the day before with a kid’s shovel The way your man was talking about the rock being an asteroid had me in tears https://t.co/dNFNanF8Mn pic.twitter.com/GoTTNkcA5U — spochadóir (@spochadoir) September 14, 2023

And that community note adding the all-important reader context goes straight into the hall of fame.

“It is in fact not a cosmic event instead it was dug out the day before by 2 lads with a beach spade.”

Time to have a dig around in some of the comments the story provoked …

I don't want to be OTT here but this is the greatest thing that has happened in Ireland since time itself began. https://t.co/K0mk2sNGxk — Colm Tobin (@colmtobin) September 14, 2023

Brilliant! I’m confident that if a meteor that big hit earth then it would do a hell of a lot more damage than that — Alejandro (@alexelliott1987) September 14, 2023

hi @VirginMediaNews i’ve discovered this tiny fortification in Galway and believe it may have been built by some sort of hyper intelligent miniature humanoid species. maybe from Space due to their advanced building technology. please send richard chambers and a full camera crew https://t.co/JO6pwnJfSr pic.twitter.com/cEhXXxtC5f — spochadóir (@spochadoir) September 14, 2023

Ireland trying to one up the Mexicans…

pic.twitter.com/6kH9poBwBh — Agba Cooker Jnr (@The_1_Never_2) September 14, 2023

NOBEL PRIZE FOR DAVE KENNEDY https://t.co/KFRt6Y6SiP — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) September 14, 2023

the local astronomy enthusiast today pic.twitter.com/hslHk40Mt0 — CONLON (@c0nlon) September 14, 2023

The only way I'd be confused by a big hole on the beach would be if I was born into a world without shovels or spades https://t.co/qHdhL0gSGx — Aidan Fitzmaurice (@FancyVegasPro) September 14, 2023

