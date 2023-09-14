Videos

Irish TV news reported a ‘cosmic event’ on the beach but they should probably have dug a bit deeper

David Harris. Updated September 14th, 2023

Misunderstanding of the week.

A sunny day on Portmarnock Beach, Dublin, and a man has indulged in that classic beach pastime of digging a big hole in the sand with a toy spade.

So far, so un-newsworthy. But, thanks to a ‘local astronomy enthusiast’ who later spotted the hole, it was picked up by an Irish news channel for reasons which will become clear when you watch this hilarious clip shared by George over on Twitter.

Fabulous stuff!

Here’s the original post on Twitter.

And that community note adding the all-important reader context goes straight into the hall of fame.

“It is in fact not a cosmic event instead it was dug out the day before by 2 lads with a beach spade.”

Time to have a dig around in some of the comments the story provoked …

Source Twitter @spochadoir @StokeyyG2