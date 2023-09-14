This jaw-dropping deep dive into a pumpkin swirl frozen coffee didn’t quite get the responses it intended
Here’s a salutary lesson next time you go to the coffee shop and think about ordering, say, a pumpkin swirl frozen coffee.
Specifically, a pumpkin swirl frozen coffee in Dunkin’ Donuts.
Because TikToker @FlavCity – who describes himself as ‘The Grocery Store Guy. Helping you put the best stuff in your body’ – took a deep dive into what exactly makes up one of these drinks.
And it’s quite the watch.
@flavcity ❌Dunkin’ Pumpkin❌ #dunkin #dunkindonuts #americarunsondunkin #eatthisnotthat #addedsugar #pumpkinspiceseason ♬ original sound – FlavCity
And yet it’s fair to say it probably didn’t get the response he was presumably hoping for.
Here are a few of the many things people were saying about it over on TikTok.
‘This made me realize donuts are so healthy.’
sarahkneebs
‘Girl math means if I don’t drink this I can eat 14 donuts ‘
user1292662349232
‘Doing it inside the Dunkin is legendary.’
Alexandra
‘Challenge accepted 14 donuts + pumpkin swirl coffee.’
timparsons767
‘Honestly I’d rather eat all 14 donuts.’
Caitlyn
‘Wow! that’s a lot of sugar!so, are u gonna drink that? can I have it?.’
ALEIA FOODIE
‘just get a small lmao.’
Florida941
‘ so…. Eat 14 donuts got it.’
Barby
Just don’t have too many of the holes.
Source TikTok @flavcity H/T Twitter @davidbelle_