This jaw-dropping deep dive into a pumpkin swirl frozen coffee didn’t quite get the responses it intended

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2023

Here’s a salutary lesson next time you go to the coffee shop and think about ordering, say, a pumpkin swirl frozen coffee.

Specifically, a pumpkin swirl frozen coffee in Dunkin’ Donuts.

Because TikToker @FlavCity – who describes himself as ‘The Grocery Store Guy. Helping you put the best stuff in your body’ – took a deep dive into what exactly makes up one of these drinks.

And it’s quite the watch.

@flavcity ❌Dunkin’ Pumpkin❌ #dunkin #dunkindonuts #americarunsondunkin #eatthisnotthat #addedsugar #pumpkinspiceseason ♬ original sound – FlavCity

And yet it’s fair to say it probably didn’t get the response he was presumably hoping for.

Here are a few of the many things people were saying about it over on TikTok.

‘This made me realize donuts are so healthy.’
sarahkneebs

‘Girl math means if I don’t drink this I can eat 14 donuts ‘
user1292662349232

‘Doing it inside the Dunkin is legendary.’
Alexandra

‘Challenge accepted 14 donuts + pumpkin swirl coffee.’
timparsons767

‘Honestly I’d rather eat all 14 donuts.’
Caitlyn

‘Wow! that’s a lot of sugar!so, are u gonna drink that? can I have it?.’
ALEIA FOODIE

‘just get a small lmao.’
Florida941

‘ so…. Eat 14 donuts got it.’
Barby

Just don’t have too many of the holes.

