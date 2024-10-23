The fake 1-star reviews for the McDonald’s where Donald Trump ‘worked’ are today’s very best thing – 17 supersized treats

US donald trump mcdonalds takedowns

You’ll be familiar by now with Donald Trump putting in a shift – of sorts – at a McDonald’s to show everyone what a regular everyman kinda guy he is.

The former President shook some fries and served some supporters pretending to be customers at the fast food franchise in Feasterville, a suburb of Philadelphia, and very meme worthy it proved too.

Working at a fast food restaurant is incredibly hard work—which is why Donald still isn’t doing it. #McIdiot pic.twitter.com/uqckowowEy — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 20, 2024

And we mention it again – again! – because it prompted a rush of fake 1-star reviews on the restaurant’s Yelp site. So many, in fact, that the reviews site suspended it because of ‘unusual activity’.

But not before 145 reviews had already been posted, including this little lot, and it’s today’s very best thing.

1.

“Went to this McDonalds to try the new chicken big Mac and was stunned to see a convicted felon operating the drive through. Your company hires felons? Also closing the store for the day to perform this political theater is crazy to me. I won’t be patronizing a McDonald’s ever again. Food tastes like shit anyway.’

2.

“Customer service was a joke. Senile old man got bronzer on my fries, didn’t wear gloves. Repeated himself several times, something about Ronald McDonald in the showers at the golf club? IdThe person who was at the drive through vaguely resembled someone who I saw on the news for being a convicted felon.”

3.

“Free lies with every shake. You just don’t want to see who’s shaking. I asked for an Arnold Palmer. Old man told me I couldn’t handle it.”

4.

“The fries were too salty as if someone who lost a major election had been crying over them for an hour.”

5.

“The person who was at the drive through vaguely resembled someone who I saw on the news for being a convicted felon.”

6.

“Convicted felon sh*t-talking customers, especially women, did not wear gloves while preparing french fries, and only worked five minutes at a time before having to sit down or take a nap.”

7.

“Fire that smelly old man cursing at the fryer! Employees seemed extremely angry and confused like he didn’t even really know where he was. I think I smelled shit.”

8.

“I won’t make up a fake narrative about the clown with a face full of bronzer pretending to work there on a normal day with normal customers. The truth is, when I go to a restaurant I expect the proprietor to be honest a d trustworthy because I’m about to consume their product.

“If that person would create a misleading image to the public at the level they did with TFG, then God only knows what they would do with dated food or unsanitary conditions. I’m not making any specific claims here, but in every transaction I am party to, I expect a degree of trust.

“The franchisee for this McDonald’s, as I see it, could not be trusted in that regard. If they would hide the truth from the entire country, what would the be willing to hide from their customers.”