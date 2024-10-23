People’s minds are boggling at the unholy display put on by this ultra-MAGA church
The spectacle of Christan Americans throwing in their lot with a felon and adjudicated sex offender who sells bibles with his own name and image on them is one that mystifies many onlookers.
This display of pro-Trump pageantry at an as yet unidentified church is unlikely to help.
MAGA churches are so weird pic.twitter.com/PAad7ttre4
— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) October 22, 2024
While we can’t confirm that it’s real, we’ve seen and heard enough MAGA cultists to give it the benefit of the doubt – unfortunately.
We weren’t the only ones.
1.
What the f…? pic.twitter.com/cYAiUCTTYC
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 22, 2024
2.
Some churches across the country have replaced Trump as their god. It’s sad but true. We’ve all seen it.
— Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) October 22, 2024
3.
This is a fucking church? https://t.co/hGU4XIrtze
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 22, 2024
4.
Tax every single one of them.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 22, 2024
5.
It’s a fucking cult.
— Christine (@guelphgirlchris) October 22, 2024
6.
That kid is doing a perfect impression
— Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) October 22, 2024
7.
What the fuck am I looking at??
— cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) October 22, 2024
8.
This is when you stand up, rebuke the pastor, and leave
— NeverTrump means Never (@Jamie_Silver_) October 22, 2024
9.
Trumps Godless Christians. And their Golden Idol. pic.twitter.com/Atwfq0NBPA
— Michael (@Michael95cms12) October 22, 2024
10.
i can't believe i live in the same country as these people https://t.co/84uBYi8jJo
— crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) October 22, 2024
11.
Is the kid pretending to fall asleep? Because that would be funny.
— MidgesMum ☕️ (@MumMidges) October 22, 2024
12.
Holy fuck.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 22, 2024
13.
But a drag queen reading your child a story at the library is grooming?#TaxTheChurches https://t.co/WBm2YJRhWk
— Fergiween ️ ⬛ (@LolaFaglana) October 23, 2024
14.
when the bible talks about idolatry this is what it means https://t.co/k2oFiTBekH
— Mason Mennenga (@masonmennenga) October 22, 2024
15.
I’m not a Christian but did these people skip all the parts about worshipping false prophets?! https://t.co/TsVZJqXsUF
— alex. (@alexanderchard) October 23, 2024
16.
I don't think Jesus would be impressed https://t.co/aEvs61wZz0
— Miss Morningstar (@Debbie80927821) October 22, 2024
17.
Worst. Parade. Ever.
— Walter White (@JohnWRobicheau) October 22, 2024
Journalist Don Lemon literally couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
Why are you bringing your kid to the MAGA CHURCH?!? pic.twitter.com/dgRCm3EU2S
— Don Lemon (@donlemon) October 22, 2024
