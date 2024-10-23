People’s minds are boggling at the unholy display put on by this ultra-MAGA church

US MAGA

The spectacle of Christan Americans throwing in their lot with a felon and adjudicated sex offender who sells bibles with his own name and image on them is one that mystifies many onlookers.

This display of pro-Trump pageantry at an as yet unidentified church is unlikely to help.

MAGA churches are so weird pic.twitter.com/PAad7ttre4 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) October 22, 2024

While we can’t confirm that it’s real, we’ve seen and heard enough MAGA cultists to give it the benefit of the doubt – unfortunately.

We weren’t the only ones.

1.

2.

Some churches across the country have replaced Trump as their god. It’s sad but true. We’ve all seen it. — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) October 22, 2024

3.

This is a fucking church? https://t.co/hGU4XIrtze — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 22, 2024

4.

Tax every single one of them. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 22, 2024

5.

6.

That kid is doing a perfect impression — Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) October 22, 2024

7.

What the fuck am I looking at?? — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) October 22, 2024

8.

This is when you stand up, rebuke the pastor, and leave pic.twitter.com/5UNxvWgwQf — NeverTrump means Never (@Jamie_Silver_) October 22, 2024

9.

Trumps Godless Christians. And their Golden Idol. pic.twitter.com/Atwfq0NBPA — Michael (@Michael95cms12) October 22, 2024

10.

i can't believe i live in the same country as these people https://t.co/84uBYi8jJo — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) October 22, 2024

11.

Is the kid pretending to fall asleep? Because that would be funny. — MidgesMum ☕️ (@MumMidges) October 22, 2024

12.

Holy fuck. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 22, 2024

13.

But a drag queen reading your child a story at the library is grooming?#TaxTheChurches https://t.co/WBm2YJRhWk — Fergiween ️‍ ‍⬛ (@LolaFaglana) October 23, 2024

14.

when the bible talks about idolatry this is what it means https://t.co/k2oFiTBekH — Mason Mennenga (@masonmennenga) October 22, 2024

15.

I’m not a Christian but did these people skip all the parts about worshipping false prophets?! https://t.co/TsVZJqXsUF — alex. (@alexanderchard) October 23, 2024

16.

I don't think Jesus would be impressed https://t.co/aEvs61wZz0 — Miss Morningstar (@Debbie80927821) October 22, 2024

17.

Worst. Parade. Ever. — Walter White (@JohnWRobicheau) October 22, 2024

Journalist Don Lemon literally couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Why are you bringing your kid to the MAGA CHURCH?!? pic.twitter.com/dgRCm3EU2S — Don Lemon (@donlemon) October 22, 2024

READ MORE

This conservative Aussie politician’s message of support for Donald Trump just won self-own of the year

Source PatriotTakes Image Screengrab