Liam Gallager’s been showing off his new Berghaus jacket and whoever spotted this over at Lidl, give them the rest of the week off

Celebrity liam gallagher lidl

Liam Gallagher’s taken time out getting ready for next year’s Oasis reunion tour by dressing up in a bit of Berghaus.

Specifically, the Berghaus Trango jacket which, it says here, is a ‘timeless piece of outerwear embraced by the subcultures of the 90s’. Which explains why we didn’t have one.

Liam was always pinching Noel’s green one back in the ’80s, apparently, and always promised himself one when he was rich and famous.

Liam Gallagher x Berghaus, 2024 pic.twitter.com/CI3tDQ77ZC — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) October 21, 2024

Now reissued for 2024, you might have noticed the ‘signature block colour designs’.

Lidl certainly did.

Ooof.

Hope he’s not wearing these.

That would be Lidl overkill pic.twitter.com/4x4TjkqkjB — Devaney (@dave_leo72) October 21, 2024

That would be perfection — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) October 21, 2024

Will this be in the Lidl Middle Aisle next week…? Want. — Dom Pisani (@dompisani) October 21, 2024

Don’t tempt us — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) October 21, 2024

This is why i love you lidl — Lola (@rockrollstarr) October 21, 2024

LIDL BY LIDL — ruby (@liamslittletoe) October 21, 2024

To conclude …

And this.

Give this team a raise. https://t.co/dIBSsSpkJf — James Denman (@thekingmob) October 21, 2024

Source @OasisMania @LidlGB Images Berghaus