Celebrity liam gallagher lidl

Liam Gallager’s been showing off his new Berghaus jacket and whoever spotted this over at Lidl, give them the rest of the week off

John Plunkett. Updated October 22nd, 2024

Liam Gallagher’s taken time out getting ready for next year’s Oasis reunion tour by dressing up in a bit of Berghaus.

Specifically, the Berghaus Trango jacket which, it says here, is a ‘timeless piece of outerwear embraced by the subcultures of the 90s’. Which explains why we didn’t have one.

Liam was always pinching Noel’s green one back in the ’80s, apparently, and always promised himself one when he was rich and famous.

Now reissued for 2024, you might have noticed the ‘signature block colour designs’.

Lidl certainly did.

Ooof.

To conclude …

And this.

Source @OasisMania @LidlGB Images Berghaus