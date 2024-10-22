Liam Gallager’s been showing off his new Berghaus jacket and whoever spotted this over at Lidl, give them the rest of the week off
Liam Gallagher’s taken time out getting ready for next year’s Oasis reunion tour by dressing up in a bit of Berghaus.
Specifically, the Berghaus Trango jacket which, it says here, is a ‘timeless piece of outerwear embraced by the subcultures of the 90s’. Which explains why we didn’t have one.
Liam was always pinching Noel’s green one back in the ’80s, apparently, and always promised himself one when he was rich and famous.
Liam Gallagher x Berghaus, 2024 pic.twitter.com/CI3tDQ77ZC
— Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) October 21, 2024
Now reissued for 2024, you might have noticed the ‘signature block colour designs’.
Lidl certainly did.
Sound colour choices, @liamgallagher https://t.co/Uzn9D3YBw0
— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) October 21, 2024
Ooof.
Hope he’s not wearing these.
That would be Lidl overkill pic.twitter.com/4x4TjkqkjB
— Devaney (@dave_leo72) October 21, 2024
That would be perfection
— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) October 21, 2024
Will this be in the Lidl Middle Aisle next week…? Want.
— Dom Pisani (@dompisani) October 21, 2024
Don’t tempt us
— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) October 21, 2024
This is why i love you lidl
— Lola (@rockrollstarr) October 21, 2024
LIDL BY LIDL
— ruby (@liamslittletoe) October 21, 2024
To conclude …
@LidlGB complete the look pic.twitter.com/eMHywUlWCe
— Anthony M Dixon (@Lancsscholar) October 21, 2024
— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) October 21, 2024
And this.
Give this team a raise. https://t.co/dIBSsSpkJf
— James Denman (@thekingmob) October 21, 2024
Source @OasisMania @LidlGB Images Berghaus