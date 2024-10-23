Facepalms all round as Team Trump accuses ‘far left’ Labour of foreign interference in the US election

US Labour us election

Donald Trump‘s campaign has made a formal complaint against the Labour Party, accusing them of conducting foreign interference in a US election, after some Labour activists went over to support Kamala Harris.

BREAKING: Donald Trump's campaign team has called for an investigation into what it claimed was "blatant foreign interference" in the election by the Labour Party. Read more https://t.co/7QeyxvYqIG — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 22, 2024

The row could sour the UK-US relationship if Trump wins, but we suspect that a second Trump term would be a four-year relationship-souring exercise with most countries, apart from an obvious couple.

There is no evidence the Labour Party itself is involved, and there is also nothing illegal about Labour members independently campaigning for any US party.

Worth noting that the Trump campaign has not provided any evidence of illegality, or Labour officials in any capacity doing anything outside the norms established over multiple decades of mutual exchanges at elections. https://t.co/md9wgzECso — Ben Bloch (@realBenBloch) October 22, 2024

This “@UKLabour helping the Democrats” story is such a pile of nonsense. Labour & Conservative supporters have always volunteered to help the Democrats, just as Truss, Johnson, Farage et al have campaigned for Trump & the Republicans. ‍♂️ — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) October 23, 2024

It was a post by Labour’s Head of Operations, Sofia Patel, that appears to have driven the GOP to take action.

NEW: Nearly 100 current and former Labour Party staff are going to battleground states in the US election to campaign for Kamala Harris, with the party offering to ‘sort your housing’ pic.twitter.com/12EBTkuNL5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 17, 2024

Here’s what Team Trump said about their complaint.

And here’s the excellent start the letter gets off to.

Let’s delve into some reactions.

The most fascinating part of the Trump complaint against Labour is the description of the party as ‘far left’ … — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) October 23, 2024

If Labour are far left then Gerry Adams is in the Orange Order https://t.co/RBtyqEj3J8 — Jack ⚪⚫ (@jack_micmillan) October 22, 2024

lol Donald you don't wanna open Pandora's Box, son https://t.co/Epj7Z710gb — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) October 23, 2024

I'm thinking the #r4today team appear to be chortling with glee & wrapped in frenzied mirth as they "report" the latest claim from the Trump campaign – ie Labour is interfering in the US election.

The very idea is risible & I am astonished the BBC is giving it so much air time. — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) October 23, 2024

Trump is getting very cross about Labour interfering in US politics because apparently that's Putin's job. — Kuntie Plopkins (@KunteePlopkins) October 23, 2024

“The far left Labour Party” Hahahahahahahahahahshs x infinity — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) October 22, 2024

So Farage and lettuce Truss can openly go to America and campaign for Trump, but Labour supporters can't! #r4today pic.twitter.com/vFqHrru2kC — Frank T Z PhD (@FTKZimula) October 23, 2024

Nigel Farage has been visiting USA to promote Trumps electoral interests, he literally has Farage on stage with him

Donald backs Boris johnson for tory leadership

Democrats visited UK to interfere with 2016 Referendum

But but, its labour party interference#r4today #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/CWjome471P — Sarah Attlee (@AttleeSarah80) October 23, 2024

Elon Musk giving $1 million to voters is worse than this by a thousand fold. Mostly because it's actually illegal. https://t.co/mjQaXlk8bq — Liam Holman (@Liam_Holman99) October 22, 2024

When people like Trump describe Labour as "far left", all they're doing is inadvertently revealing that they consider Labour to be very far to the left of where their thinking is. You can draw your own conclusions from that. — Alistair King (@Alistair_King) October 23, 2024

The hypocrisy is off the charts. He has Farage on speed dial, not to mention the interference from the likes of Musk, Russia etc. The orange one redefined foreign interference. https://t.co/dhjDuYFD6a — Carmylite (@Carmylite) October 23, 2024

Labour and Dems have been supporting each other in general election campaigns for decades. We’re sister parties. However, I would like to report a South African in PA offering to pay people $1m to register and a Russian dictator rubbing his hands. https://t.co/V0tqgB5geu — KoH (@pinguforest) October 22, 2024

The “special relationship” must be preserved at all costs.

I’ve supported Kier Starmer from the very beginning of his leadership election, it brings me no pleasure to say this, but with a heavy heart I must say, Starmer must be extradited and face trail and be executed. It’s the only way to save the special relationship. https://t.co/8qEwiaOncv — Chłoddy (@OfSymbols) October 22, 2024

You can read the Trump campaign’s full complaint letter here.

