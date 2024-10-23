US Labour us election

Facepalms all round as Team Trump accuses ‘far left’ Labour of foreign interference in the US election

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2024

Donald Trump‘s campaign has made a formal complaint against the Labour Party, accusing them of conducting foreign interference in a US election, after some Labour activists went over to support Kamala Harris.

The row could sour the UK-US relationship if Trump wins, but we suspect that a second Trump term would be a four-year relationship-souring exercise with most countries, apart from an obvious couple.

There is no evidence the Labour Party itself is involved, and there is also nothing illegal about Labour members independently campaigning for any US party.

It was a post by Labour’s Head of Operations, Sofia Patel, that appears to have driven the GOP to take action.

Here’s what Team Trump said about their complaint.

The British Are Coming! Trump-Vance Campaign Fights Kamala’s Foreign Election Interference Scheme When representatives of the British government previously sought to go door-to-door in America, it did not end well for them… The Trump-Vance Campaign has filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against the Harris-Walz Campaign and the Labour Party of the United Kingdom for illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections.

Trump-Vance Campaign Co-Manager Susie Wiles stated: “In two weeks, Americans will once again reject the oppression of big government that we rejected in 1776. The flailing Harris-Walz campaign is seeking foreign influence to boost its radical message – because they know they can’t win the American people. President Trump will return strength to the White House and put America, and our people, first. The Harris campaign’s acceptance and use of this illegal foreign assistance is just another feeble attempt in a long line of anti-American election interference.” The far-left Labour Party has inspired Kamala’s dangerously liberal policies and rhetoric. In recent weeks, they have recruited and sent party members to campaign for Kamala in critical battleground states, attempting to influence our election. President Trump’s message of freedom, prosperity, and America First is resonating with the American people, because that’s what our Founders intended.

And here’s the excellent start the letter gets off to.

Great Britian

Let’s delve into some reactions.

The “special relationship” must be preserved at all costs.

You can read the Trump campaign’s full complaint letter here.

Source Sky News Image Screengrab, Screengrab