This mansplainer telling women all about giving birth got all the responses he deserved and more

Life mansplainers

Latest in an occasional series, mansplainer of the week is possibly the clearest winner we’ve ever had.

And when we say winner, what we really mean is absolutely loser.

It was shared over on Twitter by @RN_Atheist who said: ‘I really dislike most men. But especially Steve.’

I really dislike most men. But especially Steve. pic.twitter.com/ezRX5we0Id — C. Ratched, RN (@RN_Atheist) October 21, 2024

Because that’s very likely tricky to see in full …

And he got all the responses he deserved – and more!

Is there anything mansplainier than mansplaining childbirth? — jay…but the other one (@meijay_jay) October 21, 2024

I don’t think so. No that’s gotta be the pinnacle of Mount Mansplain! — C. Ratched, RN (@RN_Atheist) October 21, 2024

Steve doesn’t qualify to be called a dick, or a cunt, Steve’s a dunt. I hope one day Steve gives “proper” birth through his dunt. Not of a child, of course. That would be cruel to a child. — Ginny (@scardo091416) October 21, 2024

A massive kidney stone or 6. — C. Ratched, RN (@RN_Atheist) October 21, 2024

And this mf has feminist in his bio — Tanesha, BSN RN Karen Kryptonite (@ERnurse86) October 21, 2024

Source @RN_Atheist Image Unsplash iam_os