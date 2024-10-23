Life mansplainers

This mansplainer telling women all about giving birth got all the responses he deserved and more

John Plunkett. Updated October 23rd, 2024

Latest in an occasional series, mansplainer of the week is possibly the clearest winner we’ve ever had.

And when we say winner, what we really mean is absolutely loser.

It was shared over on Twitter by @RN_Atheist who said: ‘I really dislike most men. But especially Steve.’

Because that’s very likely tricky to see in full …

And he got all the responses he deserved – and more!

