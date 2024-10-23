People shared the household objects you really should clean more regularly – stick these 20 on your to-do list

Life homes

Let’s face it: most of us probably don’t wash everyday household things as much as we should.

(Be honest: when did you last change your bed sheets? Really, you change them every week, religiously? Hmm, okay, sure you do).

But this Reddit question revealed a whole lot of other items that should be cleaned more regularly than you think.

‘What’s a common household item people may not realise needs to be washed regularly?’

Prepare to feel utterly disgusting (and wildly irritated you’ve got even more housework than you did two minutes ago).

1.

“Empty out the crumb tray in your toaster!”

-angel_yumeko

2.

“Personal Electronics. I can’t describe the gunk I’ve seen on the underside of my smartwatch.”

-Hostificus

3.

“Eyeglass lens cloths.They build up oils from cleaning your glasses that need to be washed out.”

-Daring-Cymry713

4.

“Their water bottles. Especially the part you put in your mouth. I’ve seen people use the same unwashed bottles for eternity and it’s freaking nasty.”

-Dorky_Orangutan

5.

“The TV remote! It’s like a germ magnet. We touch it with snack hands, and it probably hasn’t seen a wipe since Netflix started streaming. ”

-Quirky_Table_190

In my hotel room. Want to change the channel on the tv but just noticed how dirty the remote is. pic.twitter.com/82828xxGUQ — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) March 13, 2020

6.

“Bath mats. You can wash them in laundry machine, once a month at least!”

-gender_eu404ia

7.

“Utensils holder, dish drainer and other dishwashing accessories.”

-Coquevas

8.

“honestly pillowcases. people forget how much sweat and oils they collect over time gotta wash them more often than you think to keep them fresh.”

-midnight_diva

9.

“The filter in the bottom of your dishwasher.”

-ILikeLenexa

10.

“Definitely your phone bro. like it’s basically a pet at this point. just way more germs and way less love.”

-ogracehoneyx