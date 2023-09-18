This restaurant’s house rules are properly jaw-dropping and got people asking: ‘Who’s eating here?’
We don’t go out for dinner very often, and it’s even rarer these days that we would go to a restaurant posh enough to have a dress code, that sort of thing.
But this eaterie’s ‘house rules’ are like nothing we’ve ever seen before. They’ve just gone viral on Reddit after they were shared by Frosty-Dictator who quite reasonably asked: ‘Who’s eating here?’
Because, well, look.
That’s quite the list.
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
“Sleeveless tank tops”
‘Is there such a thing as sleeved tank tops?’
MaintenanceNew2804
‘Be specific on temperature?
‘I want my steak done to 328.156 Kelvin, and I’ll be using a laser thermometer to check so I won’t have to touch it.’
ChrisRiley_42
‘So….I can be naked still right?’
Empty_Jellyfish_1995
‘Looked the place up. This is a lot of rules for a basic looking burger place that looks like any old bar.’
limasxgoesto0
‘Sorry but the bag thing is getting me. Does it mean men can’t have a bag with them or people can’t have a bag designed for men?
‘Can I show up with a purse and it’s okay? Frowned upon? Weird thing to be policing for what looks like a sports bar.’
Dragnia
‘Sign #1 of three. The others were: “Help Wanted- ALL Positions”, and “Space For Rent – Available Next Month”.
writerightnow18
‘Happy to abide by all the rules except actually being there at all.’
WinkingWinkle
Source Reddit u/Frosty-Dictator