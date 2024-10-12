People were asked for their ‘most hauntingly specific insult’ and this hilariously particular takedown knocked the rest out of the park
Over on Twitter people have been sharing the especially memorable – and particularly precise – takedowns they’ve had aimed at them after comedy writer @Dempster2000 asked this.
What’s the most hauntingly specific insult you’ve ever received? I once made a joke about Dennis Waterman’s dentures and a man wrote to tell me I was “obviously lonely”.
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) October 8, 2024
It struck a chord – it really struck a chord – and prompted no end of very funny – and hauntingly specific! – responses, many of which we rounded up over here.
when my younger brother was about 8 or 9 he declined to explain the appeal of a Michael Jackson album to me as I “am not a very funky person.”
— Mhairi McFarlane (@MhairiMcF) October 8, 2024
“Sit the fuck down, Moonface.”
— Matthew Holness (@MrHolness) October 10, 2024
When I was in my twenties and had dark brushed back hair and a black beard two teenagers walked past me in Guildford and one hissed “SUTCLIFFE!” at me
— Count Mysterioso️ (@MysteriosoX) October 8, 2024
This has reminded me of the time a man in khaki trousers was talking loudly on the bus and a bloke at the back said “pipe down, Tenko”.
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) October 10, 2024
But we mention it again because of one response which went wildly viral and it really did knock the rest out of the park.
Got rejected after a job interview that I thought had gone quite well. Feedback – “we don’t think you’d fit with the culture as we’re quite a fun and casual office.” https://t.co/ehBoi4OQgd
— Lydia (@LydiaMizon) October 10, 2024
Mega oooof.
“Fun and casual” offices are terrible, in my experience. They knew you wouldn’t go for their forced glee, Lydia. Lucky escape.
— Lee Marlow (@LM_Marlow) October 10, 2024
This is undeniably true
— Lydia (@LydiaMizon) October 10, 2024
And it started the whole thing up again.
“Of course Tom’s working-class; he’s always wearing the same pair of trousers!”
It wasn’t intended as an insult, but the specific nature of the comment meant it was quite painful.
— Tom Mayhew (@TomMayhew) October 10, 2024
I “didn’t have enough personality” to be on Deal or No Deal.
— David Mooney (@DavidMooney) October 10, 2024
Ouch!
I once got rejected after a 2nd interview because I didn’t have many keys on my keying. His huge bunch were all colour coded. I just had my car key and my house key.
He said that meant I wasn’t mature enough or had enough responsibilities. I was 20 and had left home ♀️
— Pretty witty Nell (@NellWitty) October 11, 2024
