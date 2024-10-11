Stephen Fry was asked what he makes of Elon Musk and it’s 45 seconds very well spent

Celebrity elon musk Stephen Fry

In a US presidential election already packed to the brim with odd things, one of the odder things has been watching Elon Musk transform into Trump’s social media cheerleader in chief.

Indeed, Musk is so invested in a Trump win – personally, politically but most of all financially – that he has joked that he’ll be totally f-ed if Kamala Harris wins.

And we mention him again because over on LBC presenter Andrew Marr asked Stephen Fry – once one of the big beasts of Twitter – what drove him to quit the social network.

And while the identity of the person will not surprise you, what Fry has to say about Musk is a minute or so well spent.

“I began to see signs of woeful and worrying qualities in this Musk man.” Stephen Fry explains to @AndrewMarr9 why he left Twitter. pic.twitter.com/25yjSIjhib — LBC (@LBC) October 10, 2024

Nailed it!

Stephen Fry describes Elon Musk perfectly here pic.twitter.com/DyEjZKly9X — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) October 10, 2024

