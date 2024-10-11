Politics comebacks Larry the Cat Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson made a joke about Downing Street’s Larry the Cat and was magnificently owned into next week – by the cat

John Plunkett. Updated October 11th, 2024

Tommy Robinson took time out from waiting for his next court appearance to mock Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky as the met for talks in Downing Street.

Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – shared a video of the pair meeting on the steps of number 10, where the pair were briefly upstaged by Larry the Downing Street cat.

And we’re glad he did – sort of – because his post, such as it was, caught the eye of Larry’s Twitter account, whose reply was everything Yaxley-Lennon isn’t.

Funny, devastating, and straight to the point. Plus, it was spelt right.

And it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it.

To conclude …

Or if you prefer it particularly straight talking …

