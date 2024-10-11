Tommy Robinson made a joke about Downing Street’s Larry the Cat and was magnificently owned into next week – by the cat

Politics comebacks Larry the Cat Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson took time out from waiting for his next court appearance to mock Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky as the met for talks in Downing Street.

Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – shared a video of the pair meeting on the steps of number 10, where the pair were briefly upstaged by Larry the Downing Street cat.

As @Keir_Starmer and Zelensky enter Downing Street today, Larry the cat walks out. The cat gets it. pic.twitter.com/DW1qSdb1hM — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 10, 2024

And we’re glad he did – sort of – because his post, such as it was, caught the eye of Larry’s Twitter account, whose reply was everything Yaxley-Lennon isn’t.

Take my name out of your filthy mouth, comrade — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 10, 2024

Funny, devastating, and straight to the point. Plus, it was spelt right.

And it’s fair to say people loved it, they really loved it.

That cat ratioed the f outta you. — Freneau Good Reason (@nayjoobie) October 10, 2024

We love you Larry. — Caroline crollick (@CCrollick) October 10, 2024

“Tommy Robinson, ratioed by Larry the Cat”, c.2024 Someone needs to hang this in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/ngzAy9Frd4 — (@Shavghan) October 10, 2024

Legend. So much respect here. — SupFellas (@monkeyshines6) October 11, 2024

Best comment in the internet right now. — Mikko Puhakka (@MikkoPuhakka1) October 10, 2024

Say the word and we go and slap Stephen — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) October 10, 2024

I wouldn’t want your officers to get a bad back from having to lean down — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 11, 2024

To conclude …

Never change, Larry. ❤️ — Nunyabiz ✊️‍ (@nunya_biz89) October 10, 2024

Or if you prefer it particularly straight talking …

you’ve been ratioed by a cat, you whiny rusian twink cunt https://t.co/Wmm6NXyRXj pic.twitter.com/6L8kb6Wyvw — car leak (@DruzheKarlik) October 10, 2024

READ MORE

Tommy Robinson said his book was so expensive because it’s ‘academic’ and this schoolboy self-own was the only response you need

Source @Number10cat