This guy whose girlfriend is from Norway shared ’10 Norwegian quirks the British mind cannot understand’ and it’s a proper eye-opener

Life Norway relationships the UK

We love a culture clash romance in these parts.

So we devoured this post from Thomas Hornall, who describes himself as a Glaswegian-Norwegian.

Thomas shared a post on Twitter/X explaining that he’s from the UK and his girlfriend is Norwegian. And then set about explaining 10 quirks of Norwegian culture that the British mind just cannot process.

I’m from the UK. My girlfriend’s Norwegian. 10 Norwegian quirks the British mind can’t comprehend: pic.twitter.com/gqqbRvWPy2 — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) October 9, 2024

Here are Thomas’ thoughts in full:

1.

1) Bizarre High-School Grad Rituals “Russefeiring” – Norwegian high schoolers unleash chaos in a month-long festival. • Wild outfits

• Custom buses

• Crazy challenges Impossible to explain to your British granny who thought your end-of-year dance was “a bit much”. pic.twitter.com/Kd0UX1lqpC — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) October 9, 2024

2.

2) Time-Telling Trickery “Half 6” means 5:30. It’s “half TO six”, not “half PAST six”. Stems from the logical (to them) interpretation of “half of the sixth hour”. Many a Brit has missed their taxi because of this subtle but significant difference. pic.twitter.com/ZrGbrpjdIn — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) October 9, 2024

3.

3) Prescription Vapes Fancy sucking on a flavoured battery? You’ll need a doctor’s note. Every UK cornershop stocks cheap disposable vapes (they’re being banned next year to be fair) But it’s been outlawed in Norway since 2018. Ahead of the curve on the nanny state front. pic.twitter.com/b5qwgd7vpI — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) October 9, 2024

4.

4) MMA Ban & Boxing’s Rocky History Pro MMA is banned outright. Boxing was too until 2014. Norway’s 1981 “Knockout Law” outlawed sports where knockouts were a method of victory. In Glasgow, a headbutt’s just a way of saying hello … pic.twitter.com/sLmiNuVJ0m — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) October 9, 2024

5.

6) ‘Brown Cheese’ Obsession “Brunost” – caramelized whey cheese that looks like fudge. Tastes… better than it sounds. It’s a national treasure here. Love or hate it, you’ll find it everywhere. pic.twitter.com/etb5WzYmeD — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) October 9, 2024

6.

8) Taco Fridays “Fredagstaco” – A weekly family tradition that signals the end of the week. This 90s trend is now deep-rooted national conformity. Perhaps understandable if they had to stick to traditional Norwegian fare … pic.twitter.com/u7VBdrZ3Bk — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) October 9, 2024

7.