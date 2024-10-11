Life Norway relationships the UK

This guy whose girlfriend is from Norway shared ’10 Norwegian quirks the British mind cannot understand’ and it’s a proper eye-opener

Poke Reporter. Updated October 11th, 2024

We love a culture clash romance in these parts.

So we devoured this post from Thomas Hornall, who describes himself as a Glaswegian-Norwegian.

Thomas shared a post on Twitter/X explaining that he’s from the UK and his girlfriend is Norwegian. And then set about explaining 10 quirks of Norwegian culture that the British mind just cannot process.

Here are Thomas’ thoughts in full:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2