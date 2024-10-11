25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome to our weekly round-up of new posts that have made us laugh. With everything that’s going on in the world *waves hand*, nobody would blame you for wanting a distraction for a few minutes.

If you find someone new, maybe give them a follow and make your feed just that bit funnier.

1.

An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. But a tooth is worth half an eye, so an eye for two teeth also works, if you’re low on eyes. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) October 7, 2024

2.

I thought this was a columnist for the Telegraph pic.twitter.com/LZwPT0wLsS — Matt Leys (@mattleys) October 8, 2024

3.

This year I’m doing No-No-No-No-No-No-No-No-No-No-No-No-No-November – where for the month of November I only listen to 2-Unlimited — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) October 9, 2024

4.

my life changed when i learned some house spiders can't survive outside so now i just catch them and release them in a friend's home — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 8, 2024

5.

What if there were a liquid that tasted like acidic, sour dirt?

– inventor of cranberry juice — Horatio Quartzjixler (@Quartzjixler) October 7, 2024

6.

No bother. What questions are we asking them? pic.twitter.com/7V5RCPKX1M — Colm O'Regan (@colmoregan) October 8, 2024

7.

Who called this show DNA Journey and not Gene Hunt?#dnajourney pic.twitter.com/x0L0UB6iso — Dan Vine (@MrDVine) October 9, 2024

8.

Man sits by me on train.

MAN: Loads of psychopaths around here

ME: Really?

MAN: Loads mate

ME: How'd you know?

MAN: There's signs aren't there?

ME: I guess?

MAN: I love them

(47 minutes of awkward silence.)

Man leaves train, he has a bike. I realise he was saying 'cycle paths'. — Paul Watson (@paul_c_watson) October 4, 2024

9.

Is there any corner of the world unexplored by the white men of the UK entertainment industry pic.twitter.com/cGadhKDE2Z — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 8, 2024

10.

what if we watched a BBC comedy together and I told you every time I recognise an actor from another show — Arlo ☆ (@HeraSpaceRobot) October 8, 2024

11.

Finally watching WILLARD (1971). This movie is basically “incel Ratatouille.” pic.twitter.com/H8obbmmfXa — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 8, 2024

12.