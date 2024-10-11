Question Time went to the US and this American’s attempt to do a British swear was already good, the audience member’s response even better

US Question Time swearing

Time now to return to the yawning transatlantic cultural chasm that divides the UK and the US, a rich source of content if ever there was one.

And this time it’s a special US edition of BBC1’s Question Time – as if they’re not suffering enough right now – in the key swing state of swing state of Pennsylvania.

It was notable for a number of reasons, not least this Brit commentator’s fabulous takedown of Donald Trump.

"The most amoral man to reach the presidency…a thin-skinned narcissist… cheated on his 1st wife with his 2nd wife, been found liable for sexual abuse, lies in every breath" I went on @BBCQuestionTime in Philly & the Trump fans in the audience didn't like this answer from me: pic.twitter.com/TgQ9mxYKq3 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 11, 2024

But we mention it here because of this contribution by American Democratic politician Malcolm Kenyatta who tried his hand at a British swear – only a mild one, honest.

And while it was already good, the audience member’s response – a correction or clarification, if you will, was simply magnificent (and then comes Fiona Bruce!)

Americans failing at British slang is very much my vibe #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/JHUHSvV4zO — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 10, 2024

Bravo, all!

that heckle was funnier than the audience gave him credit for — Hannah (@hannahsaywhaat) October 10, 2024

On next week’s Question Time, what the hell’s a wanker?

