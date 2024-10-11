Question Time went to the US and this American’s attempt to do a British swear was already good, the audience member’s response even better
Time now to return to the yawning transatlantic cultural chasm that divides the UK and the US, a rich source of content if ever there was one.
And this time it’s a special US edition of BBC1’s Question Time – as if they’re not suffering enough right now – in the key swing state of swing state of Pennsylvania.
It was notable for a number of reasons, not least this Brit commentator’s fabulous takedown of Donald Trump.
"The most amoral man to reach the presidency…a thin-skinned narcissist… cheated on his 1st wife with his 2nd wife, been found liable for sexual abuse, lies in every breath"
I went on @BBCQuestionTime in Philly & the Trump fans in the audience didn't like this answer from me: pic.twitter.com/TgQ9mxYKq3
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 11, 2024
But we mention it here because of this contribution by American Democratic politician Malcolm Kenyatta who tried his hand at a British swear – only a mild one, honest.
And while it was already good, the audience member’s response – a correction or clarification, if you will, was simply magnificent (and then comes Fiona Bruce!)
Americans failing at British slang is very much my vibe #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/JHUHSvV4zO
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 10, 2024
Bravo, all!
that heckle was funnier than the audience gave him credit for
— Hannah (@hannahsaywhaat) October 10, 2024
On next week’s Question Time, what the hell’s a wanker?
