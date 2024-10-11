US Question Time swearing

Question Time went to the US and this American’s attempt to do a British swear was already good, the audience member’s response even better

John Plunkett. Updated October 11th, 2024

Time now to return to the yawning transatlantic cultural chasm that divides the UK and the US, a rich source of content if ever there was one.

And this time it’s a special US edition of BBC1’s Question Time – as if they’re not suffering enough right now – in the key swing state of swing state of Pennsylvania.

It was notable for a number of reasons, not least this Brit commentator’s fabulous takedown of Donald Trump.

But we mention it here because of this contribution by American Democratic politician Malcolm Kenyatta who tried his hand at a British swear – only a mild one, honest.

And while it was already good, the audience member’s response – a correction or clarification, if you will, was simply magnificent (and then comes Fiona Bruce!)

Bravo, all!

On next week’s Question Time, what the hell’s a wanker?

