‘What is your most hated movie cliché?’ – 19 infuriating tropes

catsArejerks

The slasher movie villain who’s never really dead.

Woodentit-B-Lovely

When digging a hole to bury a body, the hole always has perfectly vertical sides. Anyone who’s ever dug a hole knows this is impossible.

New-User-Name-2017

When the protagonist “doesn’t do that anymore” and the movie requires his expertise because “he’s the best” so he ends up “doing that thing he swore never to do again.”

Reese-Redgrave

A character intentionally cutting their palm when they need blood, wrapping a basic bandage around around it, and then being fine for the rest of the movie. That shit would HURT, and your hand would be pretty much unusable for weeks while it heals, hopefully not leaving a nasty scar which limits movement for the rest of your life.

EmptySpace227

A teacher says, “Today we’ll be talking about the Civil War” and the bell rings. As the students file out of the classroom, “And write a 2-page essay about Abraham Lincoln!”, like, lady, read a single article on lesson planning and time management.

hananobira

ClosetCentrist

When the villain is about to win but decides to keep talking to the protagonist giving them the time to do something or being rescued by someone else. This pisses me off so much.

zaagkicks

Someone “hacking” something on a computer. They just press a ton of random keys and then go “I’m in”. I don’t know shit about hacking but I know it’s not that.

yourusernameistaken

The: “It’s my last mission. Can’t wait to see my wife and baby girl. Then immediately dies in some dramatic way, “thing. Also applies to “It’s 3 days ’til retirement”

Mister_Decker

MrKay07

When a character walks into a bar and orders a “beer” or “whiskey.” You need a state a type of beer, buddy.

2u3e9v

The pregnant woman going from fine to active labour in 5 seconds

Joneobi9238

The “hero landing”…..this has been overused in so many movies…..watch any superhero movie and you’ll see it

Recycled-human-flesh

The ‘running to catch someone to tell them I love them before they leave’ cliche in RomComs.

MostlyGroovy

The woman always trips and falls while escaping danger.

Mesamusik

klystron88

Using miscommunication as the main cause of drama in a romcom before the inevitable makeup in the third act.

OrdinaryCaera

When 2 opposite gendered people get along great, but inevitably express feelings for each other. As if male/female friendships are impossible.

ToxiC_Citizen

Never ending ammo supply like it’s a video game.

YKant_IBU

