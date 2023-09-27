‘What is your most hated movie cliché?’ – 19 infuriating tropes
1.
catsArejerks
2.
The slasher movie villain who’s never really dead.
Woodentit-B-Lovely
3.
When digging a hole to bury a body, the hole always has perfectly vertical sides. Anyone who’s ever dug a hole knows this is impossible.
New-User-Name-2017
4.
When the protagonist “doesn’t do that anymore” and the movie requires his expertise because “he’s the best” so he ends up “doing that thing he swore never to do again.”
Reese-Redgrave
5.
A character intentionally cutting their palm when they need blood, wrapping a basic bandage around around it, and then being fine for the rest of the movie. That shit would HURT, and your hand would be pretty much unusable for weeks while it heals, hopefully not leaving a nasty scar which limits movement for the rest of your life.
EmptySpace227
6.
A teacher says, “Today we’ll be talking about the Civil War” and the bell rings. As the students file out of the classroom, “And write a 2-page essay about Abraham Lincoln!”, like, lady, read a single article on lesson planning and time management.
hananobira
7.
ClosetCentrist
8.
When the villain is about to win but decides to keep talking to the protagonist giving them the time to do something or being rescued by someone else. This pisses me off so much.
zaagkicks
9.
Someone “hacking” something on a computer. They just press a ton of random keys and then go “I’m in”. I don’t know shit about hacking but I know it’s not that.
yourusernameistaken
10.
The: “It’s my last mission. Can’t wait to see my wife and baby girl. Then immediately dies in some dramatic way, “thing.
Also applies to “It’s 3 days ’til retirement”
Mister_Decker
11.
MrKay07
12.
When a character walks into a bar and orders a “beer” or “whiskey.” You need a state a type of beer, buddy.
2u3e9v
13.
The pregnant woman going from fine to active labour in 5 seconds
Joneobi9238
14.
The “hero landing”…..this has been overused in so many movies…..watch any superhero movie and you’ll see it
Recycled-human-flesh
15.
The ‘running to catch someone to tell them I love them before they leave’ cliche in RomComs.
MostlyGroovy
16.
The woman always trips and falls while escaping danger.
Mesamusik
17.
klystron88
18.
Using miscommunication as the main cause of drama in a romcom before the inevitable makeup in the third act.
OrdinaryCaera
19.
When 2 opposite gendered people get along great, but inevitably express feelings for each other. As if male/female friendships are impossible.
ToxiC_Citizen
BONUS
Never ending ammo supply like it’s a video game.
YKant_IBU
