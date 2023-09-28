Notts County fans’ hilarious response to Ryan Reynolds’ offer of a chat was just fabulous (and NSFW)

Celebrity

The documentary following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham is now into its second season on a streaming service somewhere near you, and a very entertaining watch it is too.

But not many moments are quite so fabulous as this, the moment Reynolds and McElhenney shared Notts County fans’ response to their polite offer of a cup of tea and a chat.

They reached out on Twitter to @NottsCountyZone, who might not have been expecting their (NSFW) reply to feature in the Disney documentary. But we’re very glad it did, surely the best 16 seconds you’ll spend today.

Serves him right for calling them ‘Notts’, although sadly for County fans the joke was on them after Wrexham pipped to the National League title by four points.

One of the greatest pieces of Television in the last 10 years Well done Notts County Supporters Group #nottscounty #notts https://t.co/a9Ds9L1LZj — Smiffy14⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ (@Smiffy300583) September 27, 2023

well in — Nick (@NickAspin4) September 27, 2023

Now this is football eritage https://t.co/ruyXH2D58x — Tom Garratt (@Tgarratt10) September 27, 2023

Unsubscribed to Disney now, cheers, kids are crying. — (C) Beardy (@beardywxm) September 28, 2023

Ok that is very good https://t.co/WyMWJooNH1 — DN35 Podcast (@DN35GTFC) September 27, 2023

My respect for Notts county has just risen exponentially — Liam Wells (@LiamWells99) September 27, 2023

We’re with this person.

That’s literally the only part of that show I’ve ever seen — Richard Cooper⬛️⬜️ (@Coops138) September 27, 2023

Only one question remained.

Does… does this make you a Disney villain? — Joe Glyndŵr (@WAFCJoe2) September 27, 2023

Source Twitter @NottsCountyZone