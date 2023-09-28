Celebrity

Notts County fans’ hilarious response to Ryan Reynolds’ offer of a chat was just fabulous (and NSFW)

John Plunkett. Updated September 28th, 2023

The documentary following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham is now into its second season on a streaming service somewhere near you, and a very entertaining watch it is too.

But not many moments are quite so fabulous as this, the moment Reynolds and McElhenney shared Notts County fans’ response to their polite offer of a cup of tea and a chat.

They reached out on Twitter to @NottsCountyZone, who might not have been expecting their (NSFW) reply to feature in the Disney documentary. But we’re very glad it did, surely the best 16 seconds you’ll spend today.

Serves him right for calling them ‘Notts’, although sadly for County fans the joke was on them after Wrexham pipped to the National League title by four points.

We’re with this person.

Only one question remained.

Source Twitter @NottsCountyZone