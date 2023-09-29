25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

We now go over to Twitter, where people have been being funny all week – and these were our favourite 25 of their generous offerings.

Did we include your favourite?

1.

Omg what’s he done pic.twitter.com/dQt3VuPRBV — Ruth Husko: Too cheeky (@dank_ackroyd) September 23, 2023

2.

They're getting desperate now pic.twitter.com/xSI5CnNHGt — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) September 25, 2023

3.

every ad in london is like “hey bestie we live in hell haha buy this coffee ” pic.twitter.com/WokohV1Htg — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) September 23, 2023

4.

Didn’t know about the eighth Potter book pic.twitter.com/ck1DSeC1mT — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) September 28, 2023

5.

it was the breast of times, it was the wurst of times pic.twitter.com/hUwkvHbtj4 — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) September 25, 2023

6.

LEGAL TIP Open the calendar app on your phone, scroll back to the 15th of March 44BC and type in, “Stayed at home and watched TV all day today. Definitely didn't go the the Senate.” This gives you a plausible alibi in case you're ever accused of assassinating Julius Caesar — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) September 28, 2023

7.

HS2 now feels very much at the point where Kevin McCloud reappears to find the wife gone. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 25, 2023

9.

If you collect the crumbs from one Nature Valley granola bar you can make three more granola bars. — Dan Regan (@DanRegan_Comedy) September 25, 2023

10.

My housemates are convinced our house is haunted. I’ve lived here for 274 years and not noticed anything strange. — Doc  (@DocAtCDI) September 25, 2023

11.

What did Harry Potter say when he was filling up his car? Expensive Petroleum. — PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) September 25, 2023

12.