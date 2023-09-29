News

This Question Time clip ruthlessly nails the £71bn HS2 farce in 24 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2023

You’ll already be familiar with the feverish speculation surrounding the future of the high speed rail link HS2 (or rather, what’s left of it).

In an unlikely turn of events, it appears to be getting smaller – and more expensive – with each passing day, the latest estimate being £71bn.

And this history of HS2 in 24 seconds flat, from Thursday’s edition of Question Time, absolutely nails it.

Extraordinary scenes.

Source @Mrbaiti