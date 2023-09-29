This Question Time clip ruthlessly nails the £71bn HS2 farce in 24 seconds flat

News

You’ll already be familiar with the feverish speculation surrounding the future of the high speed rail link HS2 (or rather, what’s left of it).

In an unlikely turn of events, it appears to be getting smaller – and more expensive – with each passing day, the latest estimate being £71bn.

And this history of HS2 in 24 seconds flat, from Thursday’s edition of Question Time, absolutely nails it.

In just 24 seconds. Here is the absolute shitshow that is HS2. People of the North, the Tories do not care about you. Stop voting for them!#BBCQT pic.twitter.com/Bc7kTUIc4P — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) September 28, 2023

Extraordinary scenes.

This is hilarious unless you live in Britain #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/mOJSf4Nr4u — Dick Mackintosh#StopTheWar (@DickMackintosh) September 28, 2023

A third of the railway for 10x the cost.. Bravo Tories!! #GeneralElectionNow — AngeTheVexed #GeneralElectionNow (@angiestephens) September 28, 2023

Who want to go to Old Oak Common, — Roger Barnett (@potters30) September 28, 2023

People that wanted to go to Euston — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) September 28, 2023

And yet they will vote for them again. The Tories of the North. How do they sleep at night? https://t.co/677QGwlA82 — Daniela Nadj (@DanielaNadj) September 28, 2023

Imagine spending £110 billion just for a train to Birmingham — Rez (@REZ_CEO) September 28, 2023

Source @Mrbaiti