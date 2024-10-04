America has discovered socket switches and the sarcastic Brits have entered the chat

US funny technology

Over on TikTok, and also over on the other side of the Atlantic (from our POV), popular content creator Melissa The Daily DIY has been showing off a marvellous kitchen innovation.

It’s going to save a lot of hassle.

A switch. She’s got a switch on her kitchen socket. As you can imagine, the sarky Brits flocked to the comments, and we picked a few gems.

1.

Laughs in British.

marcusg350

2.

2024 and America has invented the switch. It’s a big year because the wheelie bin was just a few months ago too.

Paul Davison

3.

It’s a beautiful sight when you watch Americans enter the 21st century! It warms the heart!

Simon Neil Scott

4.

Oh now thats clever. Cant wait until UK catches up with this genius.

MarkM

5.

First the wheelie bin, now a socket switch. If they see a kettle they may lose their minds.

somewhat_average_

6.

Girl, you’d freak out if you came to England.

TheFilthyApe

7.

I refuse to believe that America has only just discovered the ‘switch’.

ashhuntyspam

8.

This and the metric system. Catch up USA.

tim

9.

Every country but the US has power switches.

Briggsy

10.

Good lord America.

mozzafella

11.

I’m confused what? No kettles and no power switches!!!!! Mate I thought the USA was way more advanced than this.

Aaliyahluva456

12.

Wait until they find out about USB and WiFi extending sockets.

Jonathan700

Alec Cayde had a cheeky question.

Do you take out your lightbulbs when you want the lights off?

READ MORE

People have been trash-talking New York after they finally discover wheelie bins – 15 funny favourites

Source the_daily_diy Image Screengrab