This guy nails how human characters looked in Nintendo 64, PS1 and PS2 games – 14 nostalgic reactions

Video game graphics have come a long way.

Still, those of us of, ahem, a certain age may hold a soft spot for the look of computer games from back in the day.

Well, comedian and actor Josh Duvendeck is one of those people. He’s made this TikTok video of how human characters looked in Nintendo 64 and PS2 games, and it’s absolutely spot on.

This is SOOOOO accurate pic.twitter.com/KpO6TQKNDM — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) October 3, 2024

It’s not just us who agree; the video has been viewed over 3 million times and counting. The video has gone viral on Twitter/X now too, after being shared by @SomaKazima.

This is 100% true & why I take a lot of the “games looked better back in the day” folks with a grain of salt. Like fam you sure you remember what them games looked like WITHOUT graphical & character appearance update mods? https://t.co/o0RnumKUUX — look out, here come $&%%%%-man (@echap2190) October 3, 2024

Who remembers Perfect Dark pic.twitter.com/4oiYkuL0Fx — Mitch (@jiujitsuman36) October 3, 2024

The paw hands live rent free in my head to this day pic.twitter.com/DKrveLV3vg — (@GWAPO42) October 4, 2024

Bro I thought it was a filter- he got a stocking on his head https://t.co/FMruQy6BpF — Celkittens (@Celkittens) October 4, 2024

These were some of my favorite times in gaming. More specifically the GameCube Era. https://t.co/HBYJ4ZFf6F — KAZE ッ (@SiagoKaze) October 4, 2024

