Entertainment Gaming

This guy nails how human characters looked in Nintendo 64, PS1 and PS2 games – 14 nostalgic reactions

Poke Reporter. Updated October 4th, 2024

Video game graphics have come a long way.

Still, those of us of, ahem, a certain age may hold a soft spot for the look of computer games from back in the day.

Well, comedian and actor Josh Duvendeck is one of those people. He’s made this TikTok video of how human characters looked in Nintendo 64 and PS2 games, and it’s absolutely spot on.

It’s not just us who agree; the video has been viewed over 3 million times and counting. The video has gone viral on Twitter/X now too, after being shared by @SomaKazima.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2