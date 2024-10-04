‘What’s the stupidest reason your ex broke up with you?’ 19 jaw-dropping reasons to be dumped

Life Ask Reddit relationships

Getting dumped is rarely ever fun. Even if you later feel like you dodged a bullet, it always stings in the moment.

But as the old saying goes, comedy is just tragedy plus time. With enough hindsight even getting dumped can be funny, especially if your ex let you go for a weird reason.

It was this line of thought which lead Reddit user Justacutiepiee to pose this question to the heartbroken people over on r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the stupidest reason your ex broke up with you?’

Here are some of the wildest replies which will make you feel grateful that you’re single/in a stable relationship (delete as applicable):

1.

‘I had emergency surgery and after a week of recovery, she said I was being a “bummer” and she wanted more fun in her life and dumped me on my birthday. My bad my gallbladder exploded?’

-NeighborhoodDude84

2.

‘My first girlfriend and I dated for almost a year, I thought things were great. She breaks up with me through AIM (yes I’m old) which pretty much wrecked me. I had legit feelings for her and I didn’t understand what happened.

‘Turns out she broke up with me because her best friend broke up with her boyfriend. I’m thinking she thought she would get to spend more time with her. Her best friend found a new boyfriend a month later. Guess who wanted to get back together?

‘I shut that shit down. I had just started to get over it all so I told her I wasn’t interested.’

-burnmenowz

3.

‘She went through my phone and saw that I was flirting with someone………..5 years before we started dating.’

-Kanguin

4.

‘No joke. Her mood ring changed colours.’

-QueenlyMommys

5.

‘He said that all we did was cook meals and watch movies. It was the middle of winter and peak covid lockdowns.’

-Own-Emergency2166

6.

‘My first boyfriend came over and dumped me on my front porch. He said he didn’t like my lisp.

‘He also had a lisp.

-radiantrose19

7.

‘His mom asked him to.’

-miiintyyyy

8.

‘She went to a “medium”, and this person told her that I cheated on her with her friend. I didn’t. Told her that. Friend told her that… Nothing.

‘There was nothing going on between me and her friend. Indeed, the only couple of times I’ve been on the same place as this friend, was in the presence of my ex! I didn’t flirt with her, I didn’t stare at her… I had zero interest on her. Even if I was single, and if she had jumped on me, I would have said no.

‘But it was impossible to prove that nothing happened. My ex argument was: “how would the medium know if it weren’t the truth?” First I was sad, but then I got happy and thankful to this anonymous “medium”. Their powers help me doge a bullet.’

-veybi

9.

‘During round 3 of chemo he said “you don’t fit into my lifestyle”.

‘Sometimes the trash takes itself out.

-recoveredcrush

10.

‘Because I refused to get my nails done every few weeks and wouldn’t buy a new car. I have an old, but very reliable and functional car that’s paid off and has no issues. Apparently it gave him the ick.’

-NotUrAverageAvo