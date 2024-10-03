Munya Chawawa’s hilarious video about Russell Brand’s ‘convenient conversion’ totally nails it

Celebrity Munya Chawawa Russell Brand

As you will no doubt already know by now Russell Brand has not only found Jesus, he’s been praying on stage with Tucker Carlson and he’s even started baptising people.

Entirely unrelated fact: Russell Brand was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse in a Channel 4 documentary last year. Brand has denied all accusations, which relate to the period when he was at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

And we mention this (again) because the fabulous Munya Chawawa – back on telly with a new C4 documentary about North Korea – has just made a video about the Brand conversion, and it’s just magnificent

MUNYA THIS IS UNCANNY JESUS I RECOILED — Magnificent Ewa of Judgement (@EwaSR) October 3, 2024

A complete explanation of why Russell Brand discovered jebus in less than 90 seconds. pic.twitter.com/RVP0Twbr8T — Nullen, Spectral Biscuit. (@Nullen80) October 3, 2024

i swear the person behind the camera nearly breaks at one point — Siobhán Moore (@SiobhanMoore90) October 3, 2024

THE CACKLE I RELEASED AT “writhes in religion” . Never change Munya. Never change https://t.co/29LD52yK7v pic.twitter.com/E1KraDSXt4 — Noria the Orogene (@noriathereader) October 3, 2024

“The clappy wappy bit of Shine Jesus Shine” I’M DEAD — – (@birder_bee) October 3, 2024

This is so good. Munya never misses https://t.co/XrYFc15gSj — Serkan Öztürk (@SerkanTheWriter) October 3, 2024

To conclude …

Have a Little Looky Wooky at this. Russell Brand, nailed more than Jesus… https://t.co/mVrlIfs2hL — Claire Hopkin (@claireindubai) October 3, 2024

