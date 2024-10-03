Celebrity Munya Chawawa Russell Brand

Munya Chawawa’s hilarious video about Russell Brand’s ‘convenient conversion’ totally nails it

John Plunkett. Updated October 3rd, 2024

As you will no doubt already know by now Russell Brand has not only found Jesus, he’s been praying on stage with Tucker Carlson and he’s even started baptising people.

Entirely unrelated fact: Russell Brand was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse in a Channel 4 documentary last year. Brand has denied all accusations, which relate to the period when he was at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

And we mention this (again) because the fabulous Munya Chawawa – back on telly with a new C4 documentary about North Korea – has just made a video about the Brand conversion, and it’s just magnificent

To conclude …

