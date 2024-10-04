Simply 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral over on Reddit

Pics funny pictures reddit

It’s been another long week – we can’t remember that last time a week actually felt like a week – so here are 17 funny pictures that went viral over on Reddit.

1. ‘Tis the season!’

(via)

2. ‘I run a professional gardening service and the Customer asked us to cut this climber here. I left my labourer to do it and this is what I came back to.’

(via)

3. ‘This pool service truck in front of me yesterday’

(via)

4. ‘Went looking for my cat after I hadn’t seen her for w couple hours and this is how I found her’



(via)

5. ‘Just a locked door in Thailand’

(via)

6. ‘Interesting professions’

(via)

7. ‘My coworker dropped a part on his foot and broke a toe, I got him a care package’

(via)

8. ‘This photo my kid’s daycare sent us of him helping them bake a cake’

(via)

9. ‘My goodness, the earth is flat’

(via)