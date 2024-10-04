Gary Lineker had the pitch perfect response for the Daily Mail and they published it in full (well, sort of) so made it even better

Celebrity daily mail gary lineker james o'brien

To the Daily Mail now – no, stick with us, please – where the paper has been reporting rumours that Gary Lineker might be approaching full time on Match of the Day.

His contract runs out at the end of the season, according to the BBC, but whether he will stay or whether he will go is not why we’re here.

We’re here because of Lineker’s pitch perfect response to the paper’s reporter when they doorstepped him, helpfully published in full (well, kind of) by the Mail and highlighted by LBC’s James O’Brien over on Twitter.

A @GaryLineker masterclass in how to handle the Daily Mail… pic.twitter.com/aHOVwXlnb6 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 4, 2024

And in the unlikely event that’s tricky to read in full (it’s not very long).

Peep, peep, peeeeeeeep!

He needs to be more direct and stop being so vague and ambiguous about what he means — Samantha Ayers (@Sam_Ayerski) October 4, 2024

That should be everyone’s standard response to any tabloid ‘journalist’. Saves time having to refute lies/twisted meanings/lack of context etc. they would inevitably attribute to any comment you might have made. — Jo (@JoeJoecoven) October 4, 2024

my favorite response I ever heard when on a doorstep was from a politician saying to a tabloid hack 'Happy to give you a quote – I'll be speaking to your competitor' made it completely unusable — Neal Mann (@fieldproducer) October 4, 2024

And also this, which we wrote about a little while back.

Sounds like Gary’s been taking lessons from Katepic.twitter.com/o37ef0M3qE — TensegrityFan (@ProbablyN0tReal) October 4, 2024

Source Mail H/T @mrjamesob