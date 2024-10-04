Jay Rayner just raised the bar in how to take down scammers and his NSFW response was simply delicious

Celebrity jay rayner scammers takedowns

It’s not the first time we’ve featured all-round top foody, restaurant critic and TV presenter Jay Rayner on these pages, and we have no doubt it won’t be the last.

But it might be the most purely entertaining.

We’re getting the sense – as will you – that Rayner has had enough of dealing with idiot scammers so he gave this last one a particularly inventive both barrels.

How to silence a scammer. Got no response to my sweet and measured reply. Perhaps I went in too hard. pic.twitter.com/Yop5aItqJI — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) October 4, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Boom.

❤️ that. I had a persistent one who wanted to send me ‘exciting opportunities’, but they needed some personal info first. Fine, just answer some simple security questions: What is your name?

What is your favourite colour?

What is the air speed velocity of an unladen swallow? — Abby Hipkin (@gliblet) October 4, 2024

Exactly the right response — ElaineGolding (@Elainebks) October 4, 2024

Love it I used to get calls about the recent car accident I’d been in (that never actually happened). They’d say I was eligible for compensation & if I had time, I would string them along & ask if I’m still entitled to the payout even though I was very drunk at the time. — Danny Fearns (@d_fearns) October 4, 2024

And while we’re here, Jay has got a new book out (no, this is not a scam).

This September I mark 25 years as restaurant critic for the Observer, with my first cookbook. In Nights Out At Home I reverse engineer or come up with recipes inspired by my favourite restaurant dishes. And there’s a live tour. Links for both here: https://t.co/5wghWQjJbk pic.twitter.com/zh0Qhtkdgf — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 21, 2024

Source @jayrayner1