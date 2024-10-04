Celebrity jay rayner scammers takedowns

Jay Rayner just raised the bar in how to take down scammers and his NSFW response was simply delicious

Poke Staff. Updated October 4th, 2024

It’s not the first time we’ve featured all-round top foody, restaurant critic and TV presenter Jay Rayner on these pages, and we have no doubt it won’t be the last.

But it might be the most purely entertaining.

We’re getting the sense – as will you – that Rayner has had enough of dealing with idiot scammers so he gave this last one a particularly inventive both barrels.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Boom.

And while we’re here, Jay has got a new book out (no, this is not a scam).

Source @jayrayner1