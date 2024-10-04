People have been sharing the ‘most successful lies in history’ – 23 enduring untruths unlikely to go away any time soon
Lies – some little, some big – make the world go round.
So this prompt from Twitter/X user @usermooseontwt asking for the most successful lies in history got some fun responses.
what is the most successful lie in history
— moose (@usermooseontwt) September 17, 2024
Not the huge, world-changing lies, you understand. Rather the small everyday ones we live with.
1.
“He’s just a friend”
— Sosa ✧ (@ihysosa) September 17, 2024
2.
“I just need to get through this crazy week, and then things will die down.” https://t.co/Jac6HNzztH
— Sean Marotta (@smmarotta) September 26, 2024
3.
https://t.co/8iopu0bZ7W pic.twitter.com/Z3ZoBf8nTx
— Dublin By Pub (@dublinbypub) September 25, 2024
4.
I’m a couple minutes away
— sp5dersflaw️ (@sp5dersflaw) September 17, 2024
5.
— The Fucking Weather (@BollocksWeather) September 19, 2024
6.
https://t.co/pCyrgEHbCu pic.twitter.com/zGv5irtVZ5
— Out of Context Pokémon (@OoCPokemon) September 25, 2024
7.
“I acknowledge that I have read and agree Conditions”.
— Leno (@AriseX0) September 18, 2024
8.
“We are currently experiencing higher-than-usual call volume.” https://t.co/YRsbm3F4WU
— Caleb Watney (@calebwatney) September 26, 2024
9.
“im going to call you back someone is calling me”
— ✧⍣ (@ThatKidBrix) September 18, 2024
10.
https://t.co/zMsejK3p28 pic.twitter.com/loIg5FcD0H
— Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) September 24, 2024
11.
“I’m already there just few minutes”
— (@spinitbackzed) September 18, 2024