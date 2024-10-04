People have been sharing the ‘most successful lies in history’ – 23 enduring untruths unlikely to go away any time soon

Life lies

Lies – some little, some big – make the world go round.

So this prompt from Twitter/X user @usermooseontwt asking for the most successful lies in history got some fun responses.

what is the most successful lie in history — moose ‍ (@usermooseontwt) September 17, 2024

Not the huge, world-changing lies, you understand. Rather the small everyday ones we live with.

1.

“He’s just a friend” — Sosa ✧ (@ihysosa) September 17, 2024

2.

“I just need to get through this crazy week, and then things will die down.” https://t.co/Jac6HNzztH — Sean Marotta (@smmarotta) September 26, 2024

3.

4.

I’m a couple minutes away — sp5dersflaw️ (@sp5dersflaw) September 17, 2024

5.

6.

7.

“I acknowledge that I have read and agree Conditions”. — Leno (@AriseX0) September 18, 2024

8.

“We are currently experiencing higher-than-usual call volume.” https://t.co/YRsbm3F4WU — Caleb Watney (@calebwatney) September 26, 2024

9.

“im going to call you back someone is calling me” — ✧⍣ (@ThatKidBrix) September 18, 2024

10.

11.