These Trump cultists have a plan to end indoctrination – and it’s eye-wateringly ironic

We’ve all heard the kinds of things that come out of people’s mouths at pro-Trump rallies – some so outlandish they’re almost pure comedy.

More than a few think Trump has been secretly leading the country, although they also believe that Joe Biden – who might be being played by an actor – has ruined the good work of his predecessor.

Some other theories of the MAGA faithful include:

Climate change is a hoax, perpetrated by the anti-Trump coalition The former president is so popular in Australia that people there voted for him in the US mid-terms The Pope helped steal the 2020 election with space lasers

Walter Masterson struck MAGA gold when he chatted with these concerned citizens about the problem of indoctrination. Don’t worry; they have a plan to solve it.

“Like getting rid of the Department of Education?” “Absolutely!” “What’s an appropriate age to bring your kid to church, in your opinion?” “The moment they’re born.”

We looked at the comments, where there was a whole lot of facepalming going on.

*sighs in overworked and exhausted teacher*

Dr Tudorgurl

I wonder how many of those being interviewed can define “indoctrination “?

Daun Fletcher

Do they hear themselves???

Yare_Yare

We are doomed.

Olivia

Thank goodness I live in Canada.

Gail

We don’t need education. All we need is Jesus. Hahaha FFS can it get any dumber?

Ghosts and Darkness

Then the rest of us have to deal with their maladjusted homeschooled shitlords when they grow up.

coffeepandas

Please make a plan to meet those kids in 15 years. I’m sure they’ll be fine

Suze

The dumbing down of America personified …

asbmro

Imagine maga in control

kai53

Drew Yeam nailed it.

After these interviews one would think the education system has already ready been eliminated.

Source Walter Masterson Image Screengrab