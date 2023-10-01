These Trump cultists have a plan to end indoctrination – and it’s eye-wateringly ironic
We’ve all heard the kinds of things that come out of people’s mouths at pro-Trump rallies – some so outlandish they’re almost pure comedy.
More than a few think Trump has been secretly leading the country, although they also believe that Joe Biden – who might be being played by an actor – has ruined the good work of his predecessor.
Some other theories of the MAGA faithful include:
Climate change is a hoax, perpetrated by the anti-Trump coalition
The former president is so popular in Australia that people there voted for him in the US mid-terms
The Pope helped steal the 2020 election with space lasers
Walter Masterson struck MAGA gold when he chatted with these concerned citizens about the problem of indoctrination. Don’t worry; they have a plan to solve it.
@waltermasterson
They want to end public education.
“Like getting rid of the Department of Education?”
“Absolutely!”
“What’s an appropriate age to bring your kid to church, in your opinion?”
“The moment they’re born.”
We looked at the comments, where there was a whole lot of facepalming going on.
*sighs in overworked and exhausted teacher*
Dr Tudorgurl
I wonder how many of those being interviewed can define “indoctrination “?
Daun Fletcher
Do they hear themselves???
Yare_Yare
We are doomed.
Olivia
Thank goodness I live in Canada.
Gail
We don’t need education. All we need is Jesus. Hahaha FFS can it get any dumber?
Ghosts and Darkness
Then the rest of us have to deal with their maladjusted homeschooled shitlords when they grow up.
coffeepandas
Please make a plan to meet those kids in 15 years. I’m sure they’ll be fine
Suze
The dumbing down of America personified …
asbmro
Imagine maga in control
kai53
Drew Yeam nailed it.
After these interviews one would think the education system has already ready been eliminated.
