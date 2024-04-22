Celebrity music

This fabulous Pet Shop Boys’ tale of a noisy neighbour who turned out to be George Michael has today’s funniest payoff

Poke Staff. Updated April 22nd, 2024

There’s quite a lot of Pet Shops Boys around at the moment and that can only be a good thing, a very good thing, with a new album out this week and a BBC documentary with Alan ‘Botney’ Yentob.

They are also interviewed in the current issue of Record Collector by the great Pete Paphides and this particular tale they had to share has just gone viral for reasons which will become apparent.

And here it is again, just in case …

Very Pet Shop Boys, very George Michael, and very, very funny.

And you can find lots more Record Collector here!

Source @prkirkley