So many people didn’t get this puntastic ‘Steven’ gag it took it to a whole new level

Twitter puns

Pun of the week surely goes to @NickMotown with this little gem on Twitter.

My friends have named their new baby Steven. That’s an interesting turn of events. — Jason (@NickMotown) April 20, 2024

And we mention it not because it was very good – but it was – but because of the huge number of people who replied talking baby names, apparently not seeing the tweet for what it was (full disclosure – took us a while too).

And it made the whole thing even better.

Heard some parents calling their about 4 year old son in the pub the other day. “John! Come here, John.” Not Jake, or Jack for a change — Pretty witty Nell (@NellWitty) April 21, 2024

When will names like Malcolm & Adrian return? — SprostonCharlatan (@mrs_harket) April 20, 2024

Only a matter of time before there’s a baby Barry — Shakamoto (@NorthShoreFace) April 20, 2024

Are these viewed as old names now so therefore making a comeback? It really is true that everything just comes round again. — No More Waste 22 (@NoMoreWaste22) April 20, 2024

Elsie is making a comeback. Had no idea so many parents were Elsie Tanner fans. Inexplicable — Bridget Patton (@Shrimp106) April 21, 2024

A girl in work gave birth in November to a little chap called Dean. — Conky (@disappointed678) April 20, 2024

But these people knew exactly what was what.

If he was called Stephen it would be an interesting turn of ephents. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) April 20, 2024

That’s….out of order ‍ — Chris Downey (@chrisdowney79) April 20, 2024

Seems almost backwards of them — SSJ (@smithjosephy) April 21, 2024

eventS — Jay Tremblay (@JeanFrancois13) April 21, 2024

To conclude …

All the people in the comments talking baby names instead of recognising this for what it is: a genius pun. https://t.co/3JDFhSuPVA — David Strathdee (@David_Strathdee) April 21, 2024

Last word to @NickMotown.

This was just a silly anagram joke. I do not have any friends with a newborn baby. Or any other friends, come to think of it. — Jason (@NickMotown) April 21, 2024

