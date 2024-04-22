So many people didn’t get this puntastic ‘Steven’ gag it took it to a whole new level
Pun of the week surely goes to @NickMotown with this little gem on Twitter.
My friends have named their new baby Steven. That’s an interesting turn of events.
— Jason (@NickMotown) April 20, 2024
And we mention it not because it was very good – but it was – but because of the huge number of people who replied talking baby names, apparently not seeing the tweet for what it was (full disclosure – took us a while too).
And it made the whole thing even better.
Heard some parents calling their about 4 year old son in the pub the other day. “John! Come here, John.”
Not Jake, or Jack for a change
— Pretty witty Nell (@NellWitty) April 21, 2024
When will names like Malcolm & Adrian return?
— SprostonCharlatan (@mrs_harket) April 20, 2024
Only a matter of time before there’s a baby Barry
— Shakamoto (@NorthShoreFace) April 20, 2024
Are these viewed as old names now so therefore making a comeback? It really is true that everything just comes round again.
— No More Waste 22 (@NoMoreWaste22) April 20, 2024
Elsie is making a comeback. Had no idea so many parents were Elsie Tanner fans. Inexplicable
— Bridget Patton (@Shrimp106) April 21, 2024
A girl in work gave birth in November to a little chap called Dean.
— Conky (@disappointed678) April 20, 2024
But these people knew exactly what was what.
If he was called Stephen it would be an interesting turn of ephents.
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) April 20, 2024
That’s….out of order
— Chris Downey (@chrisdowney79) April 20, 2024
Seems almost backwards of them
— SSJ (@smithjosephy) April 21, 2024
eventS
— Jay Tremblay (@JeanFrancois13) April 21, 2024
To conclude …
All the people in the comments talking baby names instead of recognising this for what it is: a genius pun. https://t.co/3JDFhSuPVA
— David Strathdee (@David_Strathdee) April 21, 2024
Last word to @NickMotown.
This was just a silly anagram joke. I do not have any friends with a newborn baby. Or any other friends, come to think of it.
— Jason (@NickMotown) April 21, 2024
