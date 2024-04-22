Twitter puns

So many people didn’t get this puntastic ‘Steven’ gag it took it to a whole new level

Poke Staff. Updated April 22nd, 2024

Pun of the week surely goes to @NickMotown with this little gem on Twitter.

And we mention it not because it was very good – but it was – but because of the huge number of people who replied talking baby names, apparently not seeing the tweet for what it was (full disclosure – took us a while too).

And it made the whole thing even better.

But these people knew exactly what was what.

To conclude …

Last word to @NickMotown.

