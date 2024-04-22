The anniversary of Prince’s death sent this all-time great Twitter exchange viral again and it will never get old

Twitter music

Hard to believe we know but it’s eight years since Prince died, aged just 57.

It sent lots of memories viral over on Twitter, including this magnificent tale from Julia Stiles and Matt Damon.

One of the funniest Prince stories is the time he met Matt Damon in 2007 at the London premiere for The Bourne Ultimatum. pic.twitter.com/vi22AHa6nh — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 21, 2024

And also this, shared by the always followable @pandamoanimum, one of the all-time great Twitter exchanges.

It’s 8 years today since Prince died.

So a reminder again of this, because sometimes sadness can still bring laughter. pic.twitter.com/50wJlPfIsG — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 21, 2024

And here it is in full.





Never gets old.

i remember this day fondly mostly for this tweet https://t.co/Cr6mhr5UIx pic.twitter.com/R97YSQfTaI — ˗ˏˋ Mona//23 ˎˊ˗ (@ExtSourSkittles) April 21, 2024

I didn’t see this at the time and it’s just made me cry with laughter. — Robert Ramsay (@MothTwiceborn) April 21, 2024

Joyce is Twitter and Twitter is Joyce. https://t.co/9L32RmR8Jg — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) April 21, 2024

Whoa, Prince is dead?! They kept the quiet. At least Bowie’s ok. — Mëtälmälc (@Metalmalc) April 21, 2024

Is this the origin of the ‘hope he’s okay’ joke? — Steven (@nonregemesse) April 21, 2024

