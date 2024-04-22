Twitter music

The anniversary of Prince’s death sent this all-time great Twitter exchange viral again and it will never get old

Poke Staff. Updated April 22nd, 2024

Hard to believe we know but it’s eight years since Prince died, aged just 57.

It sent lots of memories viral over on Twitter, including this magnificent tale from Julia Stiles and Matt Damon.

And also this, shared by the always followable @pandamoanimum, one of the all-time great Twitter exchanges.

And here it is in full.


Never gets old.

Source @Pandamoanimum