Chris Packham’s one-word takedown of climate change sceptics should be compulsory viewing for idiots everywhere

We’ve already featured the great Chris Packham on these pages giving surely the only reasonable response to Matt Hancock talking about running the London Marathon.

Fair to say Chris Packham is not a fan of Matt Hancock. pic.twitter.com/w1HaPr2dYj — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 21, 2024

And we return to the wildlife presenter and all-round good egg for this magnificent one-word message for climate change sceptics everywhere.

He was in discussion with Pizza Express and Patisserie Valerie dudeLuke Johnson (stick with us) who wanted to know what evidence there was that climate change is connected to carbon emissions. And he had this to say (watch to the end).

Chris Packham: What about the ordinary people of Dubai & the global south Luke Johnson(Entrepreneur): Where’s the evidence that any of that is connected to carbon emissions CP: It doesn’t come from Toby Young’s daily septic.. it comes from something called science#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/FPNDoZXd1f — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) April 21, 2024

‘It comes from something called SCIENCE.’

Bravo, sir!

The BBC once again both sidesing climate science by putting up unqualified bakery owner Luke Johnson to argue the “other side”. https://t.co/pA2m8AlUlU — Helena Horton (@horton_official) April 21, 2024

Well said Chris Packham pic.twitter.com/XVtUKQnQrB — Red Black White (@RedBlackWhite8) April 21, 2024

Why do they allow these know nothings with their Dave down the pub simplistic nonsense air time https://t.co/99GQo6JyYc — terry christian (@terrychristian) April 21, 2024

Who to believe?@ChrisGPackham — devotes his life to the evidence-based urgency of protecting the natural world… OR Luke Johnson — devotes his life to building Luke Johnson’s £120 million fortune & protecting super-rich interests. Why does #BBClaurak platform Johnson? — CLARE SAMBROOK (@CLARESAMBROOK) April 21, 2024

Chris Packham dropping a proper, no-holds barred truth bomb to the pompous git spouting nonsense. “Vested interests in the green agenda” = everyone on the planet! Vested interests in petrochemicals = shareholders. They are not the same. https://t.co/8Q3kq6vfdb — Tony Pitchford (@TonyPitchford) April 21, 2024

Packham’s a national treasure. Young’s a national embarrassment — Ben (@Bennyjj81) April 21, 2024

