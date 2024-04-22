Celebrity Chris packham climate

Chris Packham’s one-word takedown of climate change sceptics should be compulsory viewing for idiots everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2024

We’ve already featured the great Chris Packham on these pages giving surely the only reasonable response to Matt Hancock talking about running the London Marathon.

And we return to the wildlife presenter and all-round good egg for this magnificent one-word message for climate change sceptics everywhere.

He was in discussion with Pizza Express and Patisserie Valerie dudeLuke Johnson (stick with us) who wanted to know what evidence there was that climate change is connected to carbon emissions. And he had this to say (watch to the end).

‘It comes from something called SCIENCE.’

Bravo, sir!

Source @Haggis_UK