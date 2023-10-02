Watch this Democratic congressman use the Joe Biden impeachment inquiry to demolish Trump

US

Last week, as a deadline to prevent government shutdown loomed, US Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden. Excellent priorities.

Only those on the far right of the party are in any way convinced that the President has done anything to be impeached for, but such is their hold over Speaker McCarthy that he had almost no option but to allow it.

House Republicans have gone from threatening impeachment, to threatening a mere impeachment inquiry, to now preparing to hold an "impeachment inquiry overview" (which isn't even a real thing). They're just pretending to do a Biden impeachment, and we should all acknowledge this. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 25, 2023

It’s just so endlessly imbecilic that anyone would fall for this bullshit Republican “impeachment inquiry” crap given the fact that when Donald Trump was the “President” and Bill Barr was his AG, and they had the full weight of the DOJ at their disposal to investigate Joe Biden… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 25, 2023

Today’s Impeachment hearing was another Donald Trump assault on our Capitol and another blow to our Democracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 29, 2023

Congressman Gerry Connolly had some questions about what behaviour might give grounds for impeachment. It was a beautifully worded segment and it’s well worth watching all four minutes and 45 seconds of his thorough demolition of Donald Trump.

Congressman Connolly: I’ve heard concerns about branding, so shouldn’t we be concerned about all those all those Biden Towers all over the world, where foreign partnerships were formed and influence was used here in the United States? I’ve seen these towers in Indonesia, in the Philippines, in Turkey. I’ve even seen one in Chicago. Shouldn’t that be a source of concern for this committee in terms of influence, both foreign and domestic, when President Biden became president? Professor Gerhardt: If there were such things as Biden buildings … Congressman Connolly: Well, was there anyone who did have them? Professor Gerhardt: I think we all know who has. Congressman Connolly: Well, could you tell us? Professor Gerhardt: I think we’re talking about Mr. Trump.

Over on TikTok, @JasonM429 shared his recording of the congressman’s comments and it’s been viewed almost a quarter of a million times in less than two days.

These are some of our favourite comments so far.

I had to watch it twice. It was THAT good!!

Cheetahgrl41

As a sarcastic person, I approve this brillant exchange!

chamberlaindeniann

I didn’t know who he is, but I love him!

Emily

THIS is what I’ve been waiting for someone to do!! Love this!

3000A

The lady behind him in the mask was dying of laughter under there! Love this!

Danabrown4225

Oooooooooh damn, he ain’t playing.

chozo one

Well, this was brutal…

keenacotton0

He’s fun to watch and I like his strategy.

marvindervin

Cynthia123456789 summed it up perfectly.

In my teen’s words: “he ate and left no crumbs”!♥️

