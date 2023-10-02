Laurence Fox lit up on Andrew Tate’s podcast and this is surely the only response you need

Videos

With a grim sense of inevitability Laurence Fox took time out from trashing his former colleagues on GB News to appear on Andrew Tate’s must (never) listen podcast.

Hats off in particular to @NicKeaney for seeing this coming.

The other day I joked that the only place left for Laurence Fox to air his misogyny was on Andrew Tate’s channel and lo and behold…. pic.twitter.com/89Quvzi0BQ — Nic Keaney (@NicKeaney) October 1, 2023

And we mention it not because of anything either had to say, obviously, but because Fox took the opportunity to – gasp! – light up.

Andrew Tate, the Anna Delvey of misogyny, had Laurence Fox as his guest on tonight's 'emergency war room' meeting (which is actually a twice weekly scheduled event) on Rumble Here are the takeouts from Fox's hour long interview: Found what he said about Ava Evans to be… pic.twitter.com/xLoqpJeUYy — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) October 1, 2023

And, as @lulu_popplewell pointed out (to a different Fox appearance last week) this is surely the only response you need to that.

Good times.

And if you only watch 13 seconds of Fox’s encounter with Tate, make it these 13 seconds.

I was once dumped for falling asleep during ‘Catch Me if You Can’ so ‘liking the new Gillette advert’ seems reasonable tbf pic.twitter.com/MaFCg1EZZ9 — Ruth Husko: Too cheeky (@dank_ackroyd) October 2, 2023

Ooh, cutting!

Source @GBNewsSpin H/T @lulu_popplewell