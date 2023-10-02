Videos

Laurence Fox lit up on Andrew Tate’s podcast and this is surely the only response you need

Poke Staff. Updated October 2nd, 2023

With a grim sense of inevitability Laurence Fox took time out from trashing his former colleagues on GB News to appear on Andrew Tate’s must (never) listen podcast.

Hats off in particular to @NicKeaney for seeing this coming.

And we mention it not because of anything either had to say, obviously, but because Fox took the opportunity to – gasp! – light up.

And, as @lulu_popplewell pointed out (to a different Fox appearance last week) this is surely the only response you need to that.

Good times.

And if you only watch 13 seconds of Fox’s encounter with Tate, make it these 13 seconds.

Ooh, cutting!

Source @GBNewsSpin H/T @lulu_popplewell