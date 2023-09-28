News

Imploding Laurence Fox has been lashing out at his fellow GB News types and it’s quite the spectacle

Poke Staff. Updated September 28th, 2023

Thoughts and prayers for everyone over at GB News, where the channel appears to be imploding at a most entertaining rate.

You’ll already be aware that both Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox have been suspended by the channel after that appalling exchange which we do not need to revisit here.

Wootton attempted to distance himself from the whole thing …

… until Fox did this.

Anyway, we mention it again because other GB News presenters have been attempting to distance themselves from the whole thing, and it hasn’t gone down well with Fox.

Here’s Marc Dolan, who replaced Wootton on GB News on Wednesday.

And Julia Hartley-Brewer now. You remember.

And also this! Which didn’t involve Fox directly – they’ll probably be familiar – but is more than worthy of inclusion.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.

Fox said it was all about retaining his dignity …

… and the jokes really did write themselves.

Source Twitter @Eyeswideopen69