Imploding Laurence Fox has been lashing out at his fellow GB News types and it’s quite the spectacle

Thoughts and prayers for everyone over at GB News, where the channel appears to be imploding at a most entertaining rate.

You’ll already be aware that both Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox have been suspended by the channel after that appalling exchange which we do not need to revisit here.

Wootton attempted to distance himself from the whole thing …

I want to reiterate my regret over last night’s exchange with Laurence on GB News.

Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments.

I reacted… — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) September 27, 2023

… until Fox did this.

Anyway, we mention it again because other GB News presenters have been attempting to distance themselves from the whole thing, and it hasn’t gone down well with Fox.

Here’s Marc Dolan, who replaced Wootton on GB News on Wednesday.

Cos play freedom fighter. “Yes, boss. Whatever you say boss. Please keep paying me boss!” https://t.co/5yLLnzgZEx — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) September 27, 2023

And Julia Hartley-Brewer now. You remember.

Anyone who has an issue with anything @AvaSantina says should debate exactly that – what she SAYS, not whether they want to sh*g her or not. Sorry @LozzaFox I defend free speech but you’re bang out of order. Women don’t exist just to be men’s playthings.https://t.co/WYDwIkMxnV — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) September 27, 2023

And also this! Which didn’t involve Fox directly – they’ll probably be familiar – but is more than worthy of inclusion.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.

Fox said it was all about retaining his dignity …

Just so we are clear. I would rather scrub toilets for the rest of my days and retain my dignity. Than shill for cash and opportunity, only to compromise absolutely everything which really matters in life. I’ve made many millions over the years and I gave them up to fight a… — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) September 27, 2023

… and the jokes really did write themselves.

dignity went a long time ago mate — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) September 27, 2023

