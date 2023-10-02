What could go wrong putting the world’s hottest chilli in a bong?
The Carolina Reaper is the hottest chilli in the world, measuring as much as 2.2 million Scoville heat units, compared to up to 8000 for a very hot jalapeno.
It should be approached with extreme caution and not, for example, smoked in a bong!
The classic clip, shared by the very apt @FAFO_TV, should be filed squarely under ‘Don’t try this at home’.
Tweeters had no sympathy, but they did have some funny comments.
1.
I have some dude named Darwin on the phone. Says he wants to speak with you.
2.
Why? Just why? https://t.co/x9TmChQIm0
3.
If you’re gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough. https://t.co/aTHxzShHnK
4.
I don’t think hitting a hot chili pepper via bong is the move bro https://t.co/ZIcDUemTFI
5.
Fave band: Red Hot Chili Peppers. https://t.co/tMACy5rEni
6.
Amoebas don’t do this it could actually kill you.. https://t.co/yOSNwDOWl1
7.
I cant watch. Somebody tell me what happens
8.
Bro woke up and decided he hates functioning lungs
9.
Doctor after asking what happened: pic.twitter.com/di2YLWWQkV
10.
The answer to the question – why do women live longer than men.
11.
legends say he coughing till this day
Bong guy’s stupidity was hazardous for other people’s health too.
I’ve no idea what he’s doing but I’ve almost asphyxiated myself through laughing https://t.co/Ek4E9oP56W
