What could go wrong putting the world’s hottest chilli in a bong?

The Carolina Reaper is the hottest chilli in the world, measuring as much as 2.2 million Scoville heat units, compared to up to 8000 for a very hot jalapeno.

It should be approached with extreme caution and not, for example, smoked in a bong!

pic.twitter.com/23jsaIPJ3J — Fck Around N Find Out (@FAFO_TV) September 26, 2023

The classic clip, shared by the very apt @FAFO_TV, should be filed squarely under ‘Don’t try this at home’.

Tweeters had no sympathy, but they did have some funny comments.

I have some dude named Darwin on the phone. Says he wants to speak with you. — Pizz (@ThePizzMan) September 26, 2023

If you’re gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough. https://t.co/aTHxzShHnK — T T B (@TTB_72) September 27, 2023

I don’t think hitting a hot chili pepper via bong is the move bro https://t.co/ZIcDUemTFI — anon (@ssjkiri) September 27, 2023

Fave band: Red Hot Chili Peppers. https://t.co/tMACy5rEni — Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) September 26, 2023

Amoebas don’t do this it could actually kill you.. https://t.co/yOSNwDOWl1 — PabloHippo (@Pablo_01618) September 27, 2023

I cant watch. Somebody tell me what happens — BeardedALTS| (@beardedalts) September 26, 2023

Bro woke up and decided he hates functioning lungs — arbsy.eth (@itsarbsy) September 26, 2023

Doctor after asking what happened: pic.twitter.com/di2YLWWQkV — shoveseason (33.3%) (@JohnBol23205388) September 27, 2023

The answer to the question – why do women live longer than men. — Espiritu (@espirituencasa) September 26, 2023

legends say he coughing till this day — Ɖusk (@69dogecoin) September 26, 2023

Bong guy’s stupidity was hazardous for other people’s health too.

I’ve no idea what he’s doing but I’ve almost asphyxiated myself through laughing https://t.co/Ek4E9oP56W — john_bells_boots (@soobysnax35) September 27, 2023

Source @FAFO_TV Image Screengrab