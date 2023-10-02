Videos

What could go wrong putting the world’s hottest chilli in a bong?

Poke Staff. Updated October 2nd, 2023

The Carolina Reaper is the hottest chilli in the world, measuring as much as 2.2 million Scoville heat units, compared to up to 8000 for a very hot jalapeno.

It should be approached with extreme caution and not, for example, smoked in a bong!

The classic clip, shared by the very apt @FAFO_TV, should be filed squarely under ‘Don’t try this at home’.

Tweeters had no sympathy, but they did have some funny comments.

Bong guy’s stupidity was hazardous for other people’s health too.

Source @FAFO_TV Image Screengrab