The first rule of Stand Up and Fight Club is ‘Don’t let Penny Mordaunt write her own speeches’ – 21 funny reactions

Politics

The Conservative Party Conference is over, having gone out with the bang of Rishi Sunak cancelling the northern leg of HS2 – rather than the whimper of Thérèse Coffey saying fake meat ‘is for astronauts’.

One of the final speeches of the last day was given by Penny Mordaunt. Though it was overshadowed by the appearance of the PM – and his wife – it contained an unmissable segment.

"Stand up and fight, stand up and fight" Penny Mordaunt issues a rallying cry to her party's MPs and members at the Conservative Party Conference, where she's met with a standing ovation https://t.co/OZSG4Rleyg pic.twitter.com/G0lVWwZZK2 — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) October 4, 2023

Stand up and fight for the freedoms we have won against socialism whether it is made of velvet or iron. Have courage and conviction, because when you do, you move our countrymen, our communities and capital of all kinds to our cause. Stand up and fight, because when you stand up and fight, the person beside you stands up and fights. And when our party stands up and fights, the nation stands up and fights. And when our nation stands up and fights, other nations stand up and fight, and they stand up and fight for the things upon which the entire progress of humanity depends – freedom. That is what Conservatives do. That is what this nation does. Have courage. Bring hope. Stand up and fight. Stand up and fight.

The first rule of Stand Up and Fight Club is say almost nothing other than “Stand up and fight”. It’ll never win a round on Just a Minute, but it’ll get a smattering of confused applause at conference.

As ever, tweeters had the funniest things to say about it.

What in god’s name is going on here? I am old and confused. Is it sentient? https://t.co/iz56rWAQVq — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 4, 2023

Wrote the material, didn’t try it out at the warm up gigs. https://t.co/HMf6IZTwyC — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) October 4, 2023

When you can’t remember what you are talking about but “stand up and fight” sounds nice pic.twitter.com/pPsVY1AAcV — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) October 4, 2023

‘Hi Penny. Thank you for coming along today.

Which do you want to give us first… your Shakespeare or your modern?’

pic.twitter.com/nGQ6B59kFv — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) October 4, 2023

So we’ve seen some pretty unhinged stuff coming out of Tory conference over the last few days, but this is next level. A heady mix of David Brent & Alan Partridge… https://t.co/zJk5j6ot8S — Stephen Kinnock (@SKinnock) October 4, 2023

This strange but fervently delivered speech, with multiple hand gestures for emphasis, from Penny Mordaunt basically translated into Tories are freedom fighters And the world follows every move of the Tories to lead them to a place of freedom fighting nirvana Andrew Boff… https://t.co/MwdH1vxWbc — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) October 4, 2023

The perils of watching the Monty Python Spam sketch before you go onstage to make a speech. https://t.co/jlVNxMnJL3 — Jason (@NickMotown) October 4, 2023

I cannot stop watching this. It’s one of the most peculiar things I’ve ever seen, which given the venue, is really saying something. Get to the end (if you can). pic.twitter.com/tvn3HCxsSC — Brendan May (@bmay) October 4, 2023

‘And when our nation stands up and fights, other nations stand up and fight.’ Yeah… it was called the Iraq War and it was fuckin shit mate.pic.twitter.com/VubUvjtmqj — Tez (@tezilyas) October 4, 2023

