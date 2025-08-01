There’s a ‘7-mile alien craft’ heading towards Earth and of all the responses Professor Brian Cox’s A++ comeback was out of this world
Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, it turns out there’s a seven mile long ‘alien craft’ heading towards Earth travelling at 130,000mph.
Well, there is according to this report shared by @HustleBitch_ who ‘seeks the truth and shares it’ over on Twitter so it must be true, right?
It was first identified by Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb and, well, best have a read for yourself.
BREAKING: 7-MILE “ALIEN CRAFT” LOCKED ON EARTH – 94 DAYS UNTIL IT DISAPPEARS BEHIND THE SUN
It’s the size of Manhattan, moving at 130,000+ mph and showing “non-gravitational acceleration” with no cometary outgassing.
Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb warns:
“It might be on a… pic.twitter.com/p0bCcJGOUv
— HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 30, 2025
And it got no end of entirely on-point replies …
In 94 days we will have forgotten about this and day 95 nothing will happen. This is ridiculous.
— br0ck (@pibbxxxtra) July 30, 2025
— AKIVA ALPERT (@akivaalpert) July 30, 2025
Can I ask, how is this locked on earth but it’s going to disappear behind the sun?
Why is it going behind the sun a concern? Wouldn’t take long to pop out the other side right?
— chase (@chase_notbank) July 30, 2025
… but no one said it better than Professor Brian Cox (of course they didn’t!).
There are many things this ‘could’ be, one of which is a giant space turd shat, intentionally or otherwise, towards the solar system from what passes for the arse of a sentient molecular cloud. My money, however, is on a lump of ice and rock. https://t.co/fByC1zgeTu
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 31, 2025
Absolute national treasure.
Close Encounters of the Turd Kind.
— Michael Hall (@mjp_hall1980) July 31, 2025
Bravo.
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 31, 2025
So if it was “shat…towards the solar system,” with both magnitude and direction, are we saying shat is officially a vector quantity? JW.
— john whiteway jnr (@jwwjnr) July 31, 2025
Good point. You have just introduced ‘the Whiteway Shat Vector’.
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 31, 2025
You phrased that so much more eloquently than I could have
— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) July 31, 2025
I try 🙂
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 31, 2025
