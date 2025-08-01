Science Professor Brian Cox

There’s a ‘7-mile alien craft’ heading towards Earth and of all the responses Professor Brian Cox’s A++ comeback was out of this world

John Plunkett. Updated August 1st, 2025

Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, it turns out there’s a seven mile long ‘alien craft’ heading towards Earth travelling at 130,000mph.

Well, there is according to this report shared by @HustleBitch_ who ‘seeks the truth and shares it’ over on Twitter so it must be true, right?

It was first identified by Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb and, well, best have a read for yourself.

And it got no end of entirely on-point replies …

… but no one said it better than Professor Brian Cox (of course they didn’t!).

Absolute national treasure.

READ MORE

An American made a video of ‘things in a British grocery store that would send Americans into a coma’ and it sparked a transatlantic barney

Source