There’s a ‘7-mile alien craft’ heading towards Earth and of all the responses Professor Brian Cox’s A++ comeback was out of this world

Science Professor Brian Cox

Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, it turns out there’s a seven mile long ‘alien craft’ heading towards Earth travelling at 130,000mph.

Well, there is according to this report shared by @HustleBitch_ who ‘seeks the truth and shares it’ over on Twitter so it must be true, right?

It was first identified by Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb and, well, best have a read for yourself.

BREAKING: 7-MILE “ALIEN CRAFT” LOCKED ON EARTH – 94 DAYS UNTIL IT DISAPPEARS BEHIND THE SUN It’s the size of Manhattan, moving at 130,000+ mph and showing “non-gravitational acceleration” with no cometary outgassing. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb warns:

“It might be on a… pic.twitter.com/p0bCcJGOUv — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 30, 2025

And it got no end of entirely on-point replies …

In 94 days we will have forgotten about this and day 95 nothing will happen. This is ridiculous. — br0ck (@pibbxxxtra) July 30, 2025

Can I ask, how is this locked on earth but it’s going to disappear behind the sun? Why is it going behind the sun a concern? Wouldn’t take long to pop out the other side right? — chase (@chase_notbank) July 30, 2025

… but no one said it better than Professor Brian Cox (of course they didn’t!).

There are many things this ‘could’ be, one of which is a giant space turd shat, intentionally or otherwise, towards the solar system from what passes for the arse of a sentient molecular cloud. My money, however, is on a lump of ice and rock. https://t.co/fByC1zgeTu — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 31, 2025

Absolute national treasure.

Close Encounters of the Turd Kind. — Michael Hall (@mjp_hall1980) July 31, 2025

Bravo. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 31, 2025

So if it was “shat…towards the solar system,” with both magnitude and direction, are we saying shat is officially a vector quantity? JW. — john whiteway jnr (@jwwjnr) July 31, 2025

Good point. You have just introduced ‘the Whiteway Shat Vector’. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 31, 2025

You phrased that so much more eloquently than I could have — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) July 31, 2025

I try 🙂 — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 31, 2025

READ MORE

An American made a video of ‘things in a British grocery store that would send Americans into a coma’ and it sparked a transatlantic barney

Source