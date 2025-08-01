Politics ant middleton

Ant Middleton wrote a shockingly bigoted rant about our political rulers and was owned into next week – 13 fabulously on-point responses

Poke Reporter. Updated August 1st, 2025

You might already be familiar with the work of Ant Middleton, the former solider and TV presenter turned Reform UK-er and London mayoral hopeful.

And you’ll surely have no greater insight into where Middleton finds himself now than with this shocking and outrageously bigoted Twitter rant about our political rulers which, well, best have a read (at least the first line or two) for yourselves.

And we mention it because it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses, and these people surely said it best.

1.

x

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2