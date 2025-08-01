Ant Middleton wrote a shockingly bigoted rant about our political rulers and was owned into next week – 13 fabulously on-point responses

Politics ant middleton

You might already be familiar with the work of Ant Middleton, the former solider and TV presenter turned Reform UK-er and London mayoral hopeful.

And you’ll surely have no greater insight into where Middleton finds himself now than with this shocking and outrageously bigoted Twitter rant about our political rulers which, well, best have a read (at least the first line or two) for yourselves.

1st, 2nd & 3rd generation immigrants SHOULD NOT hold top tier government positions! Our great nation, our culture and our great people are not naturally at the forefront of their hearts & minds! It’s just not in their nature or DNA! Patriotism can not be taught or bought and… — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) July 31, 2025

And we mention it because it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses, and these people surely said it best.

1.

That’s: George I

George II

Edward VII

Winston Churchill

Boris Johnson And er Nigel Farage.. great grandson of German immigrants… cancelled https://t.co/i5RncvIOJW — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 31, 2025

x

Ant currently resides in Dubai https://t.co/W6h9CrsOSi — Florence Lox (@floboflo) July 31, 2025

2.

This is genuinely quite, quite mad. https://t.co/3pkhYAos1P — Miffy (@miffythegamer) July 31, 2025

3.

Oh dear Anthony. Your definition would rule out the current King of England who’s our head of state. It would have ruled out Winston Churchill from being Prime Minister too. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 31, 2025

4.

Hi Ant. Could you please tell me where all your eight great-grandparents came from? Thanks. — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 31, 2025

5.

If you applied this to the US they’d have a Native American for President https://t.co/L00HyQBGYH — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) August 1, 2025

6.