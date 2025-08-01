Parents! How are the school summer holidays treating you? How many of these can you tick off so far?

Life holidays parenting

We’re a couple of weeks into the school summer holidays now and we’re just checking in to see how all the parents are doing. How many of these can you tick off so far?

1. You have no clue what day of the week it is.

2. You’ve convinced yourself that McDonald’s several times a week isn’t too bad.

3. You’ve hidden from your kids to try and get a minute’s peace.

4. When you hear the words “I’m bored” you get a weird eye twitch.

5. You’ve had to remortgage the house to pay for all the activities your kids want to do.

6. Your house looks like it’s been ransacked by feral badgers.

7. You can’t remember what it’s like to pee without a child asking questions outside the door.

8. You feel like 87% of each day is spent just making meals and snacks for your kids.

9. You’ve decided that ‘Too much screen time’ doesn’t count during the school holidays.

10. Each day you ask yourself “Is it too early for a drink yet?”





