This blow-by-blow account of a colonoscopy procedure (and the prep) is butt-clenchingly funny

David Harris. Updated August 1st, 2025

For anyone who has been through a colonoscopy procedure this TikTok from Ben Affleck Is An Ok Actor is hilariously relatable, and we salute her for her honesty in the telling of the tale and for showing people that there’s humour to be found in a common medical examination which can sometimes be life-saving.

Thanks to I Am Ken for sharing on Twitter.

We’ll now have a quick and painless examination of the comments.

Source @Ikennect