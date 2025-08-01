This blow-by-blow account of a colonoscopy procedure (and the prep) is butt-clenchingly funny

Life hospital hospitals medicine

For anyone who has been through a colonoscopy procedure this TikTok from Ben Affleck Is An Ok Actor is hilariously relatable, and we salute her for her honesty in the telling of the tale and for showing people that there’s humour to be found in a common medical examination which can sometimes be life-saving.

Thanks to I Am Ken for sharing on Twitter.

Colonoscopy truth

If you’ve had one-you know it.

If you haven’t had one-just wait pic.twitter.com/qzGTfyNrDL — I am Ken (@Ikennect) July 28, 2025

We’ll now have a quick and painless examination of the comments.

1.

You lie on your side. Have had at least 5 of them. Its not all that bad. — Lionel Mandrake. (@Lionelmandrak13) July 29, 2025

2.

Spot on.

Had one recently.

The tech was amazing though.

Reminded me of Chevy Chase in Fletch, who, as the procedure begins, starts singing “MoooooOOOOOON river…” Then asks, “you got the whole fist in there doc?” — The Adventures of Lavender (@FarRightThugs) July 29, 2025

3.

lol accurate! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️ (@KathleenWinche3) July 28, 2025

4.

It’s not this bad. I’ve had 3 colonoscopies. There are other prep options than what she describes. The best part is the fentanyl lol It’s over before you know it and in the recovery area. — Canadian Resistance (@KellyCh80459892) July 28, 2025

5.

Hilarious account and spot on. I had mine today. Without sedation! The prep is gruesome but the peace of mind justifies the whole exercise. — James Turnbull (@turnbjames) July 28, 2025

6.

While the prep isn’t fun I’ve had way worse experiences at the doctor. If you’re at risk or over 50 get this done, it could save your life. — JR (@CoachJRyan) July 28, 2025

7.

lol, that was funny, my prep wasn’t that bad, but the drink is totally nasty. They found two polyps and burned them out in my tail pipe and I’m all good and ready to go. — Foul Mouth Texan (@foul_texan) July 28, 2025

8.

Had my first colonoscopy at the beginning of the year, wasn’t nearly as bad as I thought it would be and that includes the preparation for it. This girl beautifully sums up the whole process in a very entertaining and ACCURATE summary. I give it and my colonoscopy a 5 out of 5. — Hamster Rant (@HamsterRant) July 28, 2025

9.

This should be played at all hospitals and clinics as a prep. She is hilarious — truckfinger (@NovaSpark_Mars) July 28, 2025

10.

I’ve had 2. The recovery room farts are the best — *Jeff R.* (@BBQWhenICan) July 30, 2025

11.

