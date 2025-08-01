Science Australia

An ‘entymologist’ answered how a bug this big could have gone undiscovered until now and it’s a fabulously funny read

John Plunkett. Updated August 1st, 2025

You may have seen the news elsewhere that a giant new species of stick insect has been discovered in Australia.

And when they say ‘giant’ it turns out they really mean it because, well, look at the size of this.

And we mention it not because it’s interesting all by itself but because it prompted @theoceanblooms to ask this.

It prompted @MNateShyamalan to dive in and it prompted surely the most entertaining thread you’ll read today.

