An ‘entymologist’ answered how a bug this big could have gone undiscovered until now and it’s a fabulously funny read

You may have seen the news elsewhere that a giant new species of stick insect has been discovered in Australia.

And when they say ‘giant’ it turns out they really mean it because, well, look at the size of this.

Scientists have discovered a giant new species of stick insect in Australia, which is over 15 inches long and researchers say may be the heaviest insect in the country. pic.twitter.com/y0E0r58Olg — ABC News (@ABC) July 31, 2025

And we mention it not because it’s interesting all by itself but because it prompted @theoceanblooms to ask this.

can I ask a question: how does something like this go undiscovered until now https://t.co/Z0ULLCkW1Q — mary (@theoceanblooms) August 1, 2025

It prompted @MNateShyamalan to dive in and it prompted surely the most entertaining thread you’ll read today.

Entomologist here ‍♂️ Great question! It may seem surprising that the scientific community could miss an entire bug species after all this time, especially when it’s THIS big. The answer might surprise you more Let’s dive in (1/?) pic.twitter.com/YKTB4dvsBP — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) August 1, 2025

he look like stick (2/2) — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) August 1, 2025

former arborist here: actually, we've been seeing these guys and just not telling anyone. — neutrality enables oppression free palestine (@idek_adam) August 1, 2025

wtf we are gonna kick your ass for this at this year’s kickball outing — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) August 1, 2025

he’s doing his job so well — @pax.bsky.social (@paxthedog) August 1, 2025

Hi! Entomologist here again. Actually, it turns out that bugs cannot have jobs because they dont have social security numbers or souls. Common misconception! ‍ — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) August 1, 2025

I hope they discover a hippo bug that has been disguising itself as a hippo and remained un noticed. — John Spurgeon- Telemachy.eth (@telemachyo) August 1, 2025

botanist here ‍♀️ oh nevermind — ada (@enayessa) August 1, 2025

The confusion between entomology and etymology bugs me in ways I can’t put into words — A Profound Suffusion of Yellow (@ProfoundYellow) August 1, 2025

Aussie here ‍♂️, because we have these type of creatures so it’s just another day for us. pic.twitter.com/4Oub4KeOWB — Winson Wong 黃永傳 (@wincewong) August 1, 2025

