Someone asked about ‘normal’ things that people have never experienced and the answers were strangely surprising

There are common experiences that we imagine absolutely everyone has in life, like eating a sandwich or going to a New Year’s Eve party, but it turns out that some people have managed to navigate their way through existence without ever doing them.

They’ve been discussing this interesting phenomenon on the AskUK subreddit after user Conversation__16 posted this:

What ‘normal’ thing have you never experienced? I’m 35 and I’d never been bothered by wasps until yesterday, when I was stung by one. My colleague told me to watch out as one was behind me and I said ‘I’ll be okay, I don’t mind them. As long as you don’t bother them, they won’t sting you!’ and then twenty minutes later I was stood up and I felt something up my skirt and it stung my leg. I now understand why people don’t like wasps. I didn’t realise it how much it hurts! 12 hours later it was still agony. Luckily this morning it had stopped hurting, but it’s now massive and itchy.’

It sparked a big conversation and many people jumped in with the everyday things that had somehow never happened to them, like these…

1.

‘I’m 33 and I’ve never held a baby.’

–HellPigeon1912

2.

‘I am 45 and I’ve never been out for New Year’s Eve. Never been to a festival. Never been to a wedding.’

–Neddlings55

3.

‘Learning how to ride a bike, although I had some friends try to ‘teach’ me they ended up arguing over who was right and then it ended up into relationship drama while I sat on the grass like I was a child in the middle of a divorce all over again. My parents weren’t around to teach me anything.’

–Crab-Turbulent

4.

‘I’ve been living in France for 20 years but I’ve never been to Paris.’

–EmmaInFrance

5.

‘I’ve been living in Italy 20 years and have never been to Venice.’

–Living-Excuse1370

6.

’51-year-old virgin. Ironically my mates call me the ladies’ man due to my good looks.’

–Outrageous_Jury4152

7.

‘Never had a Pot Noodle.’

–bizstring

8.

‘I can’t whistle, I’m 33. My 9-year-old has been whistling since he was 5.’

–BuffaloPancakes11

9.

‘Never been to Nando’s.’

–RegularWhiteShark

10.

‘I’ve never been to a sporting event. Football/rugby/cricket/polo/quoits – it’s all Greek to me.’

–stoufferthecat

11.

‘Not sure if it’s ‘normal ‘, but l don’t have a Facebook/Instagram/Snap account.’

–VioletDime

12.