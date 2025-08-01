This so-called influencer’s attempt to scrounge free wedding photos didn’t go the way she planned

Social Media Influencers

Since people started trying to keep up with the Kardashians, the description of “influencer” has crept into popular culture, meaning someone whose online presence can be used to inspire (see also: “brainwash”) followers to buy certain products or aspire to a particular lifestyle.

One such person tried to get her wedding photographs – and probably everything else for the wedding – free from a company called Betrothed & Co, in exchange for exposure via her social media platforms back in 2021 …a time when the wedding industry was struggling through partial lockdowns.

It didn’t go to plan. It’s a long read, but well worth the effort.

Why wouldn’t a professional want to do their actual job for just the promise of a mention on social media, rather than, say, some money? This is why …

And that is how to deal with a chancer – hats off to Laura and Frankie.

Any sensible person would have taken the savage burn and slunk off to lick their wounds, but the “influencer” and her agent came back with this outraged response.

Hang on …they’ll have to name and shame? Somebody seems to have got a bit mixed up. Frankie had more to say.

Understandably, the anonymous influencer didn’t get much sympathy from commenters.

The concept of working for exposure didn’t come out of it well, either.

Guam 329 suggested something we’d been suspecting all along.

via GIPHY

Source Bored Panda Image Bored Panda,