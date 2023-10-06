Laurence Fox asked for any ‘dinghies returning back to the continent’ and this reply was A++

Celebrity

Late contender for comeback of the week is surely this, after Laurence Fox – at the end of a difficult week – asked if anyone knew about ‘dinghies returning back to the continent’.

Any dinghies returning back to the continent after dropping off the military age males in England? Happy to pay for my passage. I don’t feel safe in this country anymore. Hungary? Poland? Croatia? Serbia? — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) October 5, 2023

And while it got lots of replies, from this sort of thing …

Don’t run from the country, help us reclaim and restore it — British Prepper (@Brit_Prepper) October 6, 2023

… to this sort of thing.

I’ll pay for your flight, let me know where to send the money. — Peter McCormack‍☠️ (@PeterMcCormack) October 6, 2023

This was surely the hands-down winner, as highlighted by @Hairy_Laphroaig.

Boom.

Reply of the day. pic.twitter.com/2nWg2RuRTJ — Hairy Laphroaig (@Hairy_Laphroaig) October 5, 2023

