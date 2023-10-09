Laurence Fox complained about being the butt of a joke on HIGNFY and these 9 people had news for him

Celebrity

The BBC’s long-running panel show Have I Got News For You was back on Friday night with guest host Victoria Coren Mitchell, and very good it was too.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn – you definitely won’t if you watched it – that the saga of GB News was one of the many topics that came up for discussion.

And it succeeded in getting the goat of – guess who? – Laurence Fox, who took the opportunity to highlight it on Twitter.

One rule for them. One rule for us. And our “side” keep surrendering.pic.twitter.com/7X6jnuelVf — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) October 8, 2023

One rule for them and one rule for us? Well, maybe.

He got the support of what you might call the usual suspects such as these people.

I never watch terrestrial television, now I know why. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) October 8, 2023

And this person.

Appalling hypocrisy yet again from the BBC and the left. @BBCNews Come on @lucyfrazermp time to #DefundTheBBC @defundthebbc Whether you agree with Fox’s comments or not, we should not allow this hypocrisy & double standards by a taxpayer funded broadcaster. https://t.co/WxTw1KEQ2h — Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) October 8, 2023

Oh, and this person.

Enough is enough. Not defending @LozzaFox

But how can Carol Vorderman, a #BBC presenter, get away with this under her contract with the BBC on the BBC?

Write and ask the #BBC Director General Tim Davie and @BBCRadioWales plus the boss there @RhuaneddRichards https://t.co/ybf0ZbbDsF — Liz Kershaw (@LizKershawDJ) October 8, 2023

And did these 9 people have news for them? Of course they did.

1.

It’s satire, you moron. You really are such a plank. Trying to set yourself up as a subversive rabble-rouser, presumably for some future attempt at a far-right populist putsch is really quite embarrassing. Stop being so bloody thick. — Matt Scott (@Matt5cott) October 8, 2023

2.

They used his own words to #satirise him on a #satirical programme where #satire is a protected component of #freespeech — ACT 2 CAM (@ACT2CAM) October 8, 2023

3.

The fact that you can’t see the difference here between the two instances, and actually equate them, speaks volumes for your entire political outlook. You want freedom of speech but believe this means freedom from consequences, your outlook on race is naive at best, etc etc etc. — Football Confidential (@footballconfid1) October 8, 2023

4.

Lozza has the intellectual capacity of a sea slug if he can’t understand the difference between a satirical comedy programme and an ‘alleged’ news programme.

Whining little sh*t https://t.co/VI0H8j7m7Y — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) October 8, 2023

5.

A late night satirical comedy programme is not the same as a rolling news channel. This is not hard to understand. — Captain Easychord (@sudden_stars) October 8, 2023

6.

If ANYONE thinks this is the same as what Laurence Fox did on GB News they… 1) Prove they know nothing about broadcast TV rules

2) See 1 https://t.co/TfSfRQjuDK — Craig Duncan | /Fludded (@Fludded) October 8, 2023

7.

Get a grip pal. Parody and irony are two of the greatest British qualities. — James While (@jameswhile) October 9, 2023

8.

A satirical adult comedy show about the news makes a joke about a news item? The absolute horror!!! (This post brought to you by sarcasm) — Rob Bell (@robbell) October 8, 2023

9.

S-A-T-I-R-E. Some people are so breathlessly desperate to be offended. https://t.co/01Fy4WewPp — Jules F-C (@Peterkin) October 9, 2023

To clarify … One rule for a news channel, one rule for a topical comedy panel show. We hope that’s cleared everything up.

