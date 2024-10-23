This clip of Donald Trump being asked about his favourite Bible verse has gone wildly viral again and it’s magnificent

US bible donald trump

Not long to go now until we find out if Donald Trump will return to the White House or he’ll have to wait until he’s 82 for another crack at it.

And while we count down the days to relief/apocalypse, this old clip of Trump being asked about his favourite verse in the Bible has been going wildly viral again over on Twitter.

Because no-one loves the Bible more than Trump, right? It’s his favourite book! Magas don’t call him Trump Jesus for nothing and all that.

So what is your favourite bit of the Bible, Donald McDonald?

This will never get old pic.twitter.com/729IPqmBVp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 22, 2024

And just a few of the things people said about it this time round.

It’s very unfair to mock Donald Trump for not ever having read the Bible. Because, in fairness, he’s never read *any* book–even the ones he pretends he wrote. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 22, 2024

Q: Are you an Old Testament guy or New Testament guy? Reverend Donald: “Equal.” — Metz (@Metz4Real) October 22, 2024

Translation. I have never opened a Bible. — Richard Turner, ICD.D (@turnerwestvan) October 22, 2024

Trump conned his way into the hearts of evangelical Christians, twisting their faith to serve his ego. He’s debased their religion for power, offering false piety in exchange for blind loyalty. How’s that for a wolf in sheep’s clothing? — Dump Trumpism: Register and Vote! (@Nto79549105) October 22, 2024

Even professional con men out there are saying “Dude, you are giving us a bad name”. — PPT@MJP (@MJPalermo10) October 22, 2024

And finally …

